Evan Rachel Wood causes outrage on social media by calling Kobe Bryant a "rapist,quot;: has the #MeToo movement gone too far?

Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood has sparked a violent reaction on social media after she called the late Kobe Bryant a "rapist,quot; a few hours after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven of his friends Is this proof that the #MeToo movement has gone too far?

“What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken by Kobe's family, "the 32-year-old actress tweeted Sunday, just moments after the news of Bryant's death." He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all these truths can exist simultaneously. "

Evan Rachel Wood is rubbish. Absolute garbage And they met us. That's why you've never heard me praise her in my TL even though I've loved Westworld. https://t.co/ijFkoYsYbW – 🌷🌸🌹🌺🌻🌼 ○ Primus Interpares (@LiveLoveLupe) January 27, 2020

The outrage was immediate, as many people made it clear that the NBA legend was never convicted of allegations of sexual assault made against him in 2003 Daily beast Article of a 19-year-old woman who worked in a hotel in Colorado.

Bryant was arrested and charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment, but the case was dropped because the accuser refused to testify. Instead, he wanted a formal apology from Bryant, which his lawyer read in court.

Bryant admitted at the time of cheating on his wife, Vanessa. But, he said his meeting with the hotel employee was agreed. When the woman took Bryant to civil court, they finally reached an agreement.

"And this is where the I movement has also gotten out of control … attacking a man who literally died less than 24 hours ago with his little girl!" Catherine (Kathleen) Curtin replied.

White feminism in 3 parts. pic.twitter.com/XQIUBurMtB – Reef (@ Reef215) January 27, 2020

Another Twitter user, Wes Hatton, called Wood a "narcissistic disappointment,quot; and wrote that these things should be taken seriously. Hatton also accused Wood of seeking attention after Bryant and his daughter died tragically.

Actress Kyla Pratt called Wood after writing that she "admired,quot; her work "on and off the camera."

“But this tweet? How dare you, king? ”Pratt wrote with disgust.

After realizing the violent reaction he caused with his original tweet, Wood continued Monday writing that his words were not a condemnation or a celebration. Instead, he said it was a reminder that everyone would have different feelings, and that there was room for everyone to cry together instead of fighting.

Wood found some support, and a person who claimed to be a victim of sexual assault wrote that the actress "expressed her thoughts,quot; and thanked the actress for speaking for her.

Wood's original tweet has sparked a social media debate about discussing rape accusations shortly after someone has tragically died. What you think? Was Evan Rachel Wood simply looking for attention? Has the #MeToo movement gone too far?



