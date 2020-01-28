Eva Marcille poses with Cynthia Bailey for Bravo TV at RHOA Aftershow

Eva Marcille managed to impress her fans while posing with Cynthia Bailey on Bravo TV – RHOA Aftershow. She shows her short blonde hair and long, toned legs in the photos she shared on her social media account.

‘Sitting with @ cynthiabailey10 by @bravotv #RHOAaftershow thanks @iambarbielee and @therealnoigjeremy Eva’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Yes, little girl, what! You better kill them with that look, "and another follower posted this:" Look, "girl, I'm here for this look."

An Instagram installer wrote: Sra Dear Mrs. Marcille, you can rock anything and look good. But this hair here is its characteristic appearance, and it is "not to mention the color in the tone of your skin,quot;.

One person also had a few words to say and wrote this: e @evamarcille literally seems to have left the ANTM track … those genes … I know she can take a baby and do a photo shoot immediately after and give her face and angles without problems "hahaha,quot;.

Someone praised his looks and said: "Eva still looks good as the # day she won in # topmodel."

Eva also promoted one of her products in her social media account, and fans were here for it.

‘This is my daily drop of,quot; hitting "my line @cevad_cbd, HARMONY! Have you tried Harmony yet? It is our latest CBD oil that includes .3% THC. If you struggle daily with pain and anxiety, Harmony will change your game. Visit ThinkcEVAd.com now and let me know how good it feels once Harmony enters your world "#cEVAd #cbd #harmony #gamechanger,quot; captioned the post.

Fans can't stop praising Eva's beauty and talent in the comments.

Someone said: "I'm watching ANTM of season 1 and you were the most entertaining they had in any other season." The most beautiful too ♥ ️ ’

Ad

Eva recently made fans happy when she shared a photo on her social media account that made her fans happy. He posted a picture with Mike and Marley on Thanksgiving.



Post views:

0 0