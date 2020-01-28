Erica Dixon talks about the hateful reaction she had when she revealed that she is an antivaxxer: people wanted death on their twins!

Erica Dixon made her revelation more controversial through Twitter almost a week ago without even realizing it. After she was open about her new parenting style, she revealed the way people reacted to her.

If you are not up to date with the latest advances of the Love and Hip Hop star, she is the mother of two beautiful twins besides the teenager she shares with Lil Scrappy.

Recently, he revealed that his youngest children have not been vaccinated and will not be vaccinated. She spoke with Jasmine Brand, where she spoke exclusively about the violent reaction she received, how she arrived at her decision and advice for other parents who will choose the same route.

Currently, everything you put on social media is in discussion when you are a public figure.

Erica revealed that people wanted the death of their twins after defending their choice.

Dixon explained that after becoming vegan and investigating, he rejected the standard vaccines babies usually receive.

‘I was vaccinated as a child, (and) I started vaccinating Emani but I stopped. The father of the twins is vegan. It is definitely against twins getting vaccinated. I became vegan before my pregnancy and also throughout … I researched a bit and asked them questions when they saw their pediatrician … My research consisted of reading about vaccinated and unvaccinated children, (and) how it would affect them when they it will be about nursery and school, side effects, risks, etc. & # 39;

He also noted that his children will be able to attend school; She just has to sign a waiver.

As for the advice for other parents who think about doing the same, Erica said: ‘I am with you. Everyone is free to make their own decision when it comes to their children … We have to learn to accept disagreeing without being disrespectful. Especially those who want the death of my children because they are not vaccinated. I would never wish for the death of anyone's child, vaccinated or not. On the other hand, the Internet gives heart to many people because they would not dare to tell me half of what they say on social networks in my face. "

Ad

What do you think of the experience of Erica Dixon?



Post views:

0 0