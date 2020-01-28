Emiliano Sala: Cardiff asks the French authorities to investigate the death of the striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfb1dfafebe253efd24c1b7ce80c64add11% %MINIFYHTMLfb1dfafebe253efd24c1b7ce80c64add12%





Emiliano Sala died in January last year when the plane he was traveling crashed into the English Channel

Cardiff has urged the French authorities to initiate an official investigation into the death of striker Emiliano Sala.

Argentine forward Sala died on January 21, 2019, when the plane that took him from Nantes in France to his new Cardiff club crashed on the English Channel, near Guernsey.

Cardiff responded to an article published in the French sports newspaper L & # 39; Equipe, which claimed that Nantes's owner, Waldemar Kita, and the player's agent, Willie McKay, were critical to any potential investigation.

A spokesman for Cardiff said: "CCFC has made it clear over the past 12 months that a full investigation of the facts that led to the tragedy is required."

"Not only to fully understand what led to the demolition of the Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft, but to answer the broader questions that have been highlighted in this case, specifically related to the use of illegal flights in the football industry and the role of intermediaries in player transfers.

"As a result of our investigation, we believe there is sufficient evidence of irregularities that require the investigation by the French authorities of those responsible for arranging the transfer on behalf of FC Nantes and organizing the condemned flight."

Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams reflects on the death of Emiliano Sala, whose family is still waiting for answers about last year's plane crash.

"Therefore, we have passed information to Parquet de Nantes to help them in their efforts. We remain committed to establishing the complete facts and adhering to any final decision on our financial responsibility in the transfer."

Sala's body was recovered from the remains, but pilot David Ibbotson of North Lincolnshire has not yet been found.

The Sky Bet Championship Cardiff club, which was in the Premier League at the time, and Nantes have been in dispute over fare payments.

Nantes paid tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala on the anniversary of his death.

Cardiff released Sala two days before his death, but has argued that he was not responsible for the full transfer fee of £ 15 million because the 28-year-old was not officially his player when he died.

The FIFA player status committee heard the case, and the world governing body announced at the end of September that Cardiff had been ordered to pay the first installment of the Sala transfer fee: six million euros (only

less than £ 5.2m).

Cardiff appealed against that ruling and will appear before the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The final decision is not expected before June 2020.

Lucas Ocampos and Diego Carlos Santos Silva of Sevilla FC hold a shirt in tribute to Emiliano Sala during the Copa del Rey game against Levante UD on January 21

Sala's father, Horacio, died three months after his son, suffering a heart attack at his home in Progreso, Argentina.

But he said before his death that all parties involved in the transfer, including clubs and agents, should have made more efforts to ensure the welfare of their son.

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before the accident, a subsequent report revealed.

Cardiff's management, players and supporters paid tribute to Sala last week on the first anniversary of his death.

Bluebirds manager Neil Harris, Captain Sean Morrison and Sol Bamba were among those who attended a dedication service to Sala and Ibbotson last Tuesday at St. David's Cathedral in downtown Cardiff.

Supporters arrived at Cardiff City Stadium throughout the morning to pay tribute and left flowers, banners and shirts in memory of Sala.