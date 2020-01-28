Ed Woodward: the home of the Manchester United executive vice president led by fans | Soccer news

United confirmed the incident in a statement: "Fans who express their opinion is one thing, criminal damage and the intention to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this."





Ed Woodward's house was attacked on Tuesday night

Ed Woodward's house in Cheshire has been attacked by a crowd of Manchester United fans.

On Tuesday night a video appeared on the social networks of a group of hooded figures who seemed to throw red flares on the door of United Executive Vice President's house.

The video featured the legend "Ed Woodward is going to die."

Manchester United issued the following statement regarding the incident: "Manchester United Football Club has been informed tonight of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.

"We know that the world of football will unite behind us as we work with the Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unjustified attack."

"Any person found guilty of a criminal offense, or who is searching for this property, will be expelled for life by The Club and can be prosecuted.

