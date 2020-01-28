Dua Lipa fans defend her after she was beaten to visit the Strip Club

Don't come for Dua Lipa.

The "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; singer faces a violent reaction on social media for going to a strip club after the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. Sparking from a video that Lizzo He had shared with her Instagram stories of his night, Dua, the singer of "Good As Hell,quot;, Rosalia and you can see more raining while the strippers dance in front of them.

An annoying fan turned to Twitter to share his outrage and wrote: "What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women, but much later they say they are feminists." Soon after, the hashtag #dualipisoverparty became a topic of trend as more angry fans intervened.

But Dua's fan base quickly came out in his defense, noting that the hashtag presented a contradictory argument. A support fan tweeted: "Are you trying to cancel it by going to a strip club? Why is it okay and it's normal for men to do it, but now that a woman (woman) does it is a problem, ,, ,, you and you two double standards a bit disgusting. "