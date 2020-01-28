Dua Lipa fans defend her after she was beaten to visit the Strip Club

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Don't come for Dua Lipa.
The "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; singer faces a violent reaction on social media for going to a strip club after the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. Sparking from a video that Lizzo He had shared with her Instagram stories of his night, Dua, the singer of "Good As Hell,quot;, Rosalia and you can see more raining while the strippers dance in front of them.
An annoying fan turned to Twitter to share his outrage and wrote: "What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women, but much later they say they are feminists." Soon after, the hashtag #dualipisoverparty became a topic of trend as more angry fans intervened.
But Dua's fan base quickly came out in his defense, noting that the hashtag presented a contradictory argument. A support fan tweeted: "Are you trying to cancel it by going to a strip club? Why is it okay and it's normal for men to do it, but now that a woman (woman) does it is a problem, ,, ,, you and you two double standards a bit disgusting. "
Noting the toxicity of the cancellation culture, another wrote: "Wait for women not to be allowed to go to strip clubs now. Istg, you don't even know how toxic this cancellation culture is. Dua Lipa for going to a strip club means that there are men in the same industry who do this daily. "
Keeping his opinion on the topic of short trends, a fan only had Dua's broadcast numbers in mind: "And you canceled dua because she went to a strip club? Anyway, broadcast & # 39; Don & # 39; t Start Now & # 39; and pre save & # 39; Physical. & # 39; "
While Dua has not yet commented on the reaction, he did share several images and videos of the Grammys. Among them was a clip of when she took the microphone from the presenters with the host Alicia Keys, where the singer of "New Rules,quot; celebrated her musical companions.
"And I have to take this opportunity to say that there are so many star producers, artists, composers and engineers," Dua told the crowd full of stars. "And if you're hiring, look up at the amazing and talented women."
This year's Grammy was full of many #girlpower moments, especially among the best nominees, Lizzo. Y Billie eilish. In a candid snapshot of the great show, the duo was seen crashing the five and showing their supportive friendship. While accepting the Album of the Year award, Billie addressed her nominated partner Ariana GrandeBefore giving his speech.
"Can I say that I think Ariana deserves this? Thanks U Next"And I think he deserves it more than anything in the world," said the 18-year-old. After shouting at Ari, the "7 Rings,quot; singer threw a kiss at Billie, shook her head and articulated the words "no, no, no,quot;.
