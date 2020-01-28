Dua Lipa canceled by a video of her at the post-Grammy party at Lizzo & # 39; s Strip Club

%MINIFYHTMLaa6d5daba52894f444d3d8870222604411% %MINIFYHTMLaa6d5daba52894f444d3d8870222604412%

However, the fan base of the success creator of & # 39; New Rules & # 39; quickly jumps to the singer's defense, while a fan criticizes the cancellation culture, saying: & # 39; toxic that this cancellation culture is becoming & # 39;

Dua Lipa I just wanted to have fun and go to LizzoThe party after the Grammys is one of their ways to have fun. The "Don & # 39; t Start Now" singer previously shared on Instagram Stories a video of them enjoying the night at the strip club.

the shorten presented dua, the singer of "Juicy" and Rosalia and more celebrities raining while the strippers dance in front of them. While they were seen having a blast at the party on Sunday, January 26, some Twitter fans apparently didn't take the video right.

"What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women, but then they say they are feminists," an annoying fan wrote on the microblogging site. It was not long before #DuaLipaIsOverParty began to be a trend in the Blue Bird application.

However, the base of followers of the "New Rules" of the builder quickly jumped to his defense. "Are you trying to cancel it for" going to a strip club? Why is it okay and it is normal for men to do it, but now that a woman does it is a problem? & # 39; all and all of you double standards a bit disgusting, "a support fan questioned the hashtag.

"Wait, now women are not allowed to go to strip clubs? Istg, they don't even know how toxic this culture of cancellation is," added another. You had the courage to cancel Dua Lipa for going to a strip club, while there are men in the same industry who do this daily. "

"So, are you angry because Dua Lipa, an adult woman, was appearing with her friends / classmates in a strip club? Are they angry because her sister was helping some strippers make banks that night? And then they wonder why we say that society is soft today #dualipaisoverparty, "reads another comment.

One person also found it funny that Dua was the only violent reaction when other high-profile stars attended. "The fact that so many people are canceling Dua for going to a strip club … it's funny. Why don't you do the same for the other artists who do exactly the same thing? #Dualipaisoverparty," the fan tweeted.

Dua has not yet reacted on social networks. However, the Grammy-winning musician once criticized social networks in an interview with the BBC. "Social networks can be an amazing tool, and it can be a lot of fun to share things, but at the same time it's almost like a breeding ground for hate and anxiety," he said at the time.