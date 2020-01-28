Draya Michele speaks after the photos show she is getting comfortable with Mystery Man

%MINIFYHTMLf08b910d20bb31ed1f186e52f9e9d35f11% %MINIFYHTMLf08b910d20bb31ed1f186e52f9e9d35f12%

In the photos that circulate online, the unidentified man is seen wrapping his arm around the body of the 35-year-old media's personality as he leans close to him.

Draya Michele it seems he can't escape dating rumors since he announced his separation from Orlando Scandrick. Recently it is rumored that the personality of the media is once again being together with the NFL free agent, and is now linked to another man after photos of his friendship with an unidentified man appeared.

In the photos that circulate, the unknown man wrapped his arm around Draya's body when he leaned toward him. The "Basketball Wives L.A." Alum looked stunning with a pink mini dress off her shoulder and had black hair pulled back. The mysterious man, on the other hand, chose to go casual with a matching black shirt and pants. He complemented the look with a crossed collar.

Draya soon learned about the photo and quickly made it clear that the photos were simply edited photos. "Whaaaaa, that was a picture of a fan. Cmon," he said in the comments section of an article about the images.

At the end of last year, Draya announced her separation from Orlando by saying that "she was single throughout the month of December." She added: "So, if someone has something to say or the guy he used to be committed to, keep it. We don't care." Draya then sparked rumors of romance with another NFL player, Corey Coleman, after the separation, but has since insisted that they are just friends.

More recently, people suspected that Draya and Orlando were getting back together after the two updated their Instagram Stories feed on what seemed to have been taken from the same place. In addition, a source said the 35-year-old star got hot when he saw the former Kansas City Chiefs player with another woman in a studio. "Draya stopped at the studio trying to fight him a few days ago and he was with a woman," the source said at the time.

However, neither Draya nor Orlando have responded to the rumors.