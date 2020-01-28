Does Trump's US-Israeli plan make peace in the Middle East impossible? The | Israeli-Palestinian conflict

%MINIFYHTML4eec2eefac2d66e15580c1554d3b397011% %MINIFYHTML4eec2eefac2d66e15580c1554d3b397012%

Standing next to the grateful Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, unveiled his plan for the Middle East, which is known as the "Agreement of the Century," on January 28.

The plan promises a better life for the Palestinians if they abandon their hopes for freedom.

The Palestinians did not participate in the elaboration of the 80-page booklet and were not invited to the launch party.

So what are the prospects of Trump's "final agreement,quot; for the Middle East?

Join Steve Clemons and his panel in a discussion about the timing and content of the plan.

Guests:

– Noura Erakat – Human rights lawyer, co-founder of Jadaliyya, assistant professor of African Studies at Rutgers University.

– Dan Arbell – Former Israeli diplomat and negotiator, academic at the Center for Israeli Studies of the American University.

– Shibley Telhami – Professor Anwar Sadat for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland

Source: Al Jazeera News