Disha Patani about working with Salman Khan again

Disha Patani, who has her next movie Malang to release, is excited to work again with Salman Khan on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha will be in love with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang.

Disha was last seen with Salman in Bharat, where the two sizzled on the screen with their success number, Slow Motion. The song was a great success and the audience loved the chemistry between the two. In an interview today, Disha shared his enthusiasm for working with Bhaijaan, "Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a big star in Bollywood for years, he had never imagined that he would have another chance to work with him again, after & # 39 ; Bharat & # 39;. When the movie worked, I was happy to have worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity came for & # 39; Radhe & # 39 ;, I was in Cloud Nine. I loved it the story and I went back to work with the Lord! I think that along with my hard work, everything is also happening due to good fortune. "

Radhe will launch on Eid this year.