Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and Emile Heskey sign up for the Australian wildfire charity match | Soccer news





Didier Drogba will participate in the charity match

Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and Emile Heskey are among the players who agreed to participate in a charity match to support those affected by wildfires in Australia.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba is among a dozen internationals participating in the #FootballForFires game at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on May 23.

The devastating fires have been burning since September and have killed more than 30 people, destroyed more than 2,000 houses and led to the evacuation of thousands of people.

Other names announced for the game include World Cup winner David Trezeguet, former Manchester United midfielder Ji-Sung Park and former Sunderland and Leeds striker Michael Bridges.

Andre Flo, Mark Bosnich, Dario Simic and Claudio Marchisio will also play, as confirmed by the Australian Football Federation.

The winnings of the match will be spent on improving football clubs and facilities in areas affected by fires throughout Australia.