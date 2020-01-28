Deseuropeization of Brexit Great Britain | United Kingdom

%MINIFYHTML4281118199176c92232aad6a95a20d2f11% %MINIFYHTML4281118199176c92232aad6a95a20d2f12%

When European educators began to press for the creation of a student exchange program in the 1980s, they decided to call it that by Desiderius Erasmus of Rotterdam (1466-1536), a Dutch Renaissance humanist who promoted religious tolerance and thought progressive about 500 years ago.

Since its launch in 1987, this scheme has become one of the most progressive achievements of the European integration process, sending millions of European students and teachers to study, train, work and volunteer abroad. It helped build a peaceful environment, promote transnational values ​​and, above all, strengthen the sense of a shared European identity.

I was a beneficiary of the program. In 1999, Erasmus gave me the opportunity to study European politics at the University of Bath, a magnificent city in the southwest of England with a spectacular ancient Roman heritage.

This period of my life shaped my beliefs and my perspective on Europe. Today I am who I am, a convinced and committed European, who believes in the existence of a European collective "soul,quot;, not only because I was born in Europe and I speak European languages, but also because I was part of the Erasmus program. I am a member of the "Erasmus generation,quot;.

I accepted the idea of ​​Erasmus and later in my career I ended up supervising many excellent British Erasmus students studying in Europe. I settled outside my country, in Great Britain, where I teach European history at Royal Holloway, University of London, and enjoy the wonderful foreign artistic influences and continental European flavor of its main building.

Therefore, with great pain I heard the news earlier this month that the British Parliament had rejected a clause proposed in the Brexit bill that would have made the negotiation to maintain Erasmus program membership in the United Kingdom after Brexit a priority. Last week, the queen signed the Brexit bill.

Although this still does not automatically mean that the Erasmus program will be eliminated in the United Kingdom, it does show that the new conservative government has no desire or motivation to do something to preserve it.

This is not surprising. After all, Erasmus's pan-European spirit and values ​​contradict those of Brexit and the concerted effort of many conservatives and eurosceptics establish a divided and isolated ultranationalist society in the United Kingdom. They fire people like me, members of the Erasmus generation and believers in a united Europe as elitists who cannot understand the lower classes and their concerns (although many of us come from those social strata).

But it is not only transnational education that isolationists are trying to dismantle. Parliament also voted against the concession a automatic home status of citizens of the European Union living in the United Kingdom after Brexit and allowing unaccompanied refugee children to meet with their families.

Erasmus, as well as the rights of migrants and refugees from the EU, are now in danger and their fate will be determined by a conservative government determined to leave Europe at all costs.

There are people in the UK who still see the value of Erasmus and have asked for its preservation. Universities UK, the representative organization of British academic institutions, launched a Bell He called #SupportStudyAbroad, asking the public to help pressure the government to remain a member of the program. A petition It began shortly after the parliamentary vote has already received more than 44,000 signatures.

All these efforts are welcome, but will they be enough to cope with the isolationist fever that has swept the UK?

Maybe not. The December national elections gave conservatives a mandate to boost Brexit. However, they will use it to propel the country into a new era of demagogic nationalism.

This will cost the United Kingdom dearly and conservatives know it, but they continue their fantasies about a bright and post-EU future.

Conservative Member of European Parliament, Daniel Hannan, for example, recently stated that "Britain is no longer a supplicant,quot; under the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he will be able to reach a good economic agreement not only with the EU, but also with Washington, Wellington, Canberra, Singapore and Tokyo

Hannan and his companions clearly dream of a return to the glorious colonial past through a reunified white Commonwealth. The problem is that neither the Commonwealth nor the EU are particularly interested in reaching agreements that favor British interests. Brussels has signposted which can offer the British government much worse treatment than other business partners, while Canberra recently snubbed London by ruling out a visa-free regime between the two countries.

However, conservatives refuse to see reality. They continue to bleach the haunting wave of xenophobia and racism that is spreading throughout the nation. "Don't believe fatality traffickers,quot; warned Expert Matthew Goodwin, "while Britain prepares for Brexit, it is a happier, more positive and more welcoming place."

The secretary of the Interior, Priti Patel, confirmed: "I think we live in a great country, a great society, full of opportunities, where people of any origin can progress in life."

The problem is that there are no clear indicators or concrete analyzes that suggest that the United Kingdom is heading towards economic prosperity after leaving the EU or better social harmony.

It is quite revealing that the only cheerleader of what is happening at the moment in the United Kingdom is Viktor Orban of Hungary, who thinks that Brexit is a "fantastic opportunity"and Boris Johnson -" one of the bravest European politicians. "

But As activist Gina Miller has pointed out, one has to wonder how the British can "preserve Britain as a tolerant place "when,quot; Europe is no longer to blame for "its problems,quot;.

However, the consequences of Brexit will not be limited to the United Kingdom. This wave of isolationism, Euroscepticism and the continuing attacks against the EU can also undermine the foundations of pluralism and democracy in Europe.

Although no other country is realistically committing to abandon the union, ultra-nationalist projects across the old continent are resuscitating the myth of the nation-state and distorting the values ​​of national traditions and community. They promote the toxic rhetoric of "us against them,quot;, the perceptions of pure nations threatened by the other dangerous.

For decades, the idea of ​​European unity, promoted through free movement, equal rights of EU citizens and initiatives such as the Erasmus program, worked to counter this hate language and promote tolerance, understanding and common European values.

Dismantling such achievements carries enormous risks. The rejection of the cultural mix, cosmopolitanism and ethnic diversity did not lead to anything good in Europe's past and does not predict anything good for its future.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.