Demi Lovato wears Christian Siriano with Zana Bayne's belt for the Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato left audience members in an emotional mess after her heartbreaking Grammy interpretation of her new song "Anyone." It also left people amazed by her beautiful Christian Siriano dress that she combined with a Zana Bayne corset belt. Demi looked like a princess and received a big ovation for her song that expressed the isolation and loneliness one feels when they are at their breaking point. Demi looked beautiful, as she has been in intensive care and recovery since the opioid overdose in July 2018. It has been a long journey, but Demi is here with us, giving the world her song and beauty, and she looked angelic in dress.

Christian Siriano shared a photo of Demi Lovato before she appeared on the Grammy stage and Law Roach designed the 27-year-old Grammy-nominated singer.

You can see the photo of Demi Lovato that Christian Siriano shared with his 1.3 million Instagram followers below.

Law Roach shared a video clip of Demi's performance and you can see her full dress while shining under the stage lights.

Zana Bayne also shared a photo with a close-up of the Rita Corset Belt that Demi wore with the dress. The belt is personalized with Swarovski crystal rivets that gave the dress a modern and embellished touch and was a total success among Demi Lovato fans.

You can see a photo slideshow that Zana Bayne shared with the corset below.

Mario Dedivanovic made Demi's face and shared a complete breakdown of the makeup products he used. By sharing several photos on his official Instagram account, Mario shared the following title and stated that he used Yves St. Laurent on Demi's face.

♥ ️ Glow effortlessly tonight at @ddlovato for the #Grammys using @yslbeauty:

EYES

• Volume Effet Faux Cils Mask: N. 1 high density black

• Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils Shocking: N. 1 Black

• Crush sequins eyeshadow: N. 1 Legendary gold, N. 4 Explosive brown

LIPS:

• Rouge Pur Couture at 125

FACE:

• Foundation every hour: B 30 Almendra

• Setting powder for all hours: almond B30

• Touche Éclat Blur Primer: silver • Touche Éclat High Cover Corrector: N. 1.5 Beige

• Haute couture blush: N. 9 Rose Lavalliere

• Couture marker: N. 3

BROWS

• Couture Brow Mascara: N. 1 Brown Glaze,

• Slim pencil for couture eyebrows: N. 5 Brun Ombre #yslbeauty #yslbeautypartner #MakeupByMario hair @paulnortonhair @luxurylaw

You can see the photo slideshow Mario shared below.

Mario also shared a video of Demi while applying makeup on his face.

Paul Norton combed Demi Lovato's hair and also shared a slide show that not only presented its appearance, but also the products it used. You can see the ones below.

What did you think of Demi Lovato's performance in the Grammy?

Were you a fan of your Christian Siriano dress and your Zana Bayne corset?



