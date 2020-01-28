Demi Lovato is more confident than ever after the return performance of the "perfect,quot; Grammy!

%MINIFYHTML49fe457b6212632458210dc41f6b441111% %MINIFYHTML49fe457b6212632458210dc41f6b441112%

Demi Lovato's emotional performance at the Grammy Awards was not like any other! It also marked his return to the stage after the drug overdose that almost took his life.

In addition, people only had positive reactions and she has received many compliments for that, so she feels very good about it!

As you know, he performed his song "Anyone,quot; and now feels safer than ever thanks to the positive response of fans and other Hollywood stars.

A source tells HollywoodLife that my Demi was excited after the performance at the Grammys. She was excited when she saw the great ovation she received because she felt that the audience was connected to her, which is exactly what she expected. "

As mentioned earlier, it had been a while since he had performed live, two years to be exact, so the loud applause he received in the end meant much more than the opposite.

And this is only the beginning! When it comes to the singer, her big night at the Grammy Awards was more a warm up for another concert!

Fans know that Demi is ready to sing the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV on February 2 and that is much more pressure on her than the Grammys.

The insider said: ‘This was the perfect platform to prepare for your next Super Bowl performance. As it has been a while since Demi performed live, the Grammy gave him the opportunity to warm up to sing the national anthem on Sunday. Demi plans to crush him and is not taking this opportunity lightly. She is a big football fan and can't wait to shed her heart for this unique opportunity in life. "

But after having so much confidence in the awards ceremony, she is now ready to impress everyone in the Super Bowl!



