Deepika Padukone begins preparation for the next Shakun Batra at Karan Johar's house

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood. The actress has proven herself with every project that passes. Deepika's latest release, Chhapaak, was appreciated by everyone, although he didn't earn much money at the box office. Now Deepika will launch its next project, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is being made under the banner of Dharma Productions and will be directed by Shakun Batra.

The project will be a new version of today's relationships and we are eager to see this trio on the big screen. Last night, we took pictures of Deepika as she headed to Karan Johar's residence to start preparing for the next one. The diva happily greeted the paparazzi upon seeing them. Check out the photos below.