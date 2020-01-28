David Schwimmer says he tried for years to introduce women of color to their friends

David Schwimmer, in a new interview, said he struggled for years to present women of color on the set of the legendary television show, Friends.

Page Six states that the actor recently sat down with The Guardian to claim that he was always aware of the "lack of diversity,quot; and that he worked hard for years for producers to change it. In addition, David states that he tried, and sometimes succeeded, that his character dated women of color, specifically.

The 53-year-old man, during a conversation with the aforementioned publication, said that one of the first girlfriends he had on the show was an Asian-American woman, and then dated a black woman. As most know, Lauren Tom portrayed Ross's girlfriend, Julie, during the second season.

Aisha Tyler portrayed her love interest and that of Matt Le Blanc during the ninth season. In addition, Gabrielle Union also appeared in an episode, and dated Ross and Joey, played by David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc, respectively.

According to Schwimmer, that was something intentional that he put into action. With that said, friends It has been criticized by some in social networks and the mainstream media for jokes at the expense of marginalized groups.

Schwimmer addressed past accusations and criticisms of the show, including regular comedy at the expense of Chandler's father, a transgender woman, in addition to other sexist or homophobic jokes.

Schwimmer, with regard to other criticisms, said he didn't care much, because the program did a great job of addressing contemporary issues, including gay marriage, relationships, casual sex and protected sex.

According to the actor, one of the biggest problems in today's culture is that facts and ideas are often taken out of context. Schwimmer said it was important to watch the program from the time he was at that time, instead of judging it by the morals and norms of the modern era.

He felt that his "barometer was pretty good at the time." David Schwimmer fans know him mostly as Ross, from the 1990 comedy series, Friends.



