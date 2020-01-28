David Schwimmer meets behind & # 39; friends & # 39; amid accusations of sexism and homophobia

%MINIFYHTMLf23c12a4ea4221ffec0ae3b19bc29d8311% %MINIFYHTMLf23c12a4ea4221ffec0ae3b19bc29d8312%

Although he calls his successful comedy "innovative at the time," the cartoonist Ross Geller admits that the series lacked diversity, adding that he had to press for his character to date women of color.

David Schwimmer defends his successful series "Friends", after accusations that the iconic series promoted sexist, homophobic and transphobic views.

The actor, who played Ross Geller in the sitcom from 1993 to 2004, insists that the "innovative" show addressed important issues.

"The truth is also that the program was innovative at the time because of the way he handled sex, protected sex, gay marriage and relationships so informally," he tells The Guardian.

Schwimmer points out that the lines of the history of gay marriage were rarely seen on primetime television at the time, but it was the center and center in the first episode of "Friends."

"The pilot of the program was that my character's wife left him for a woman and there was a gay wedding of my ex and his wife, which I attended (sic)," adds David, but accepts that the program failed in some areas.

"Maybe there should be totally black friends or Asian friends," he reflects. "But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian-American woman, and then I went out with African-American women." It was a very conscious impulse on my part. "

"I am very aware of my own privilege as a straight white man whose parents were able to pay for a private education for me. I always felt the responsibility of returning and calling things if I see an abuse of power."