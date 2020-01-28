Date, time, TV channel of Kitten Bowl 2020 and how to broadcast live athletic football cats

%MINIFYHTML4b984974c21e06e5a3fb48020eb7aaba11% %MINIFYHTML4b984974c21e06e5a3fb48020eb7aaba12%

Talk about perfect programming.

Super Bowl 54 should be entertaining, but it presents a serious lack of kittens. To rectify that, you must tune into Kitten Bowl, where multiple athletic felines will show their talents to the world. Cats like Alvin Catmara and Catrick Meowhomes will take the grill and try to find their fur houses. And if you can't get enough cat action, Cat Bowl II will also air during the Super Bowl 54 weekend.

The Cat Bowl has adult cats, seniors and special needs.

The Kitten Bowl is a serious competition with two playoff games followed by a championship game. There is a prize of the most valuable kitten (MVK) delivered to the most athletic competitor. Last year's winner was Davey from the North Shore Bengals, who won despite having only one eye.

Davey is too old to compete in this year's Kitten Bowl, but his performance in Kitten Bowl VI will never be forgotten.

What kitty will take home MVK in 2020? There are more than 100 rescued kittens at this year's event, according to Hallmark, which are broken down into 25 into four teams. The teams are made up of Cougarous Cougars, Last Hope Lions, Little Longtails and North Shore Bengals.

When is the Kitten Bowl in 2020?

Cat Bowl: February 1, 11 p.m. ET

February 1, 11 p.m. ET Kitty Bowl: February 2, 2 p.m. ET

The Kitten Bowl is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2: just a few hours before the start of Super Bowl 54. If you need more cats in your life (who doesn't?), The second annual Cat Bowl can fill the void starting at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, February 1.

What channel is the Kitten Bowl on?

The Kitten Bowl and the Cat Bowl are broadcast on the Hallmark channel. In Canada, the Kitten Bowl is available on the W network.

Beth Stern, the television personality and animal rights advocate, will host the Kitten Bowl broadcast again this year. Former NFL runner Rashad Jennings is also part of the broadcast team, joining Hallmark Channel commentators Jill Wagner and Brennan Elliott, who are in the game-by-game call. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is apparently the "Commissioner of the Feline Football League." Who knows?

How to broadcast the Kitten Bowl live

If you have a cable provider, you can go to the official Hallmark Channel website and watch online from there.

Who is the best kitty?

As you can see above, there are many good kittens that participate in the Kitten Bowl. You can see some of the 100 cat-letes on the official Hallmark website.

How can I adopt a kitten?

According to the profile pages of the Hallmark website, all kittens have already been adopted. But the North Shore Animal League America, which helps with the Kitten Bowl, is accepting donations for future kittens. And although you can't adopt one of these cat-letes, you can go to your local animal shelter and pick up a feline that is just as great.