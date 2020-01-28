Daniel Podence: The wolves hope to sign at the end of Olympiakos before the transfer deadline | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa350ef191af59d5bb81fb846757cb83a11% %MINIFYHTMLa350ef191af59d5bb81fb846757cb83a12%





Daniel Podence could arrive in Molineux before the transfer deadline on January 31

The wolves are optimistic that they can reach an agreement for Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence despite talks between the clubs and the player for almost a week.

Olympiakos is reluctant to sell the former Lisbon Sporting player, who is still training with his club in Greece, and wants at least £ 21.5 million for him.

However, the talks are ongoing and it is believed that an agreement can be reached between the two clubs before the Day of the Deadline.

Podence has three goals and four assists in 27 games in all competitions for Olympiakos this season and is currently under contract at the Greek first-class club until June 2023.

The 24-year-old, who can operate from both left and right, moved to Greece in 2018 and signed a new agreement at Karaiskakis Stadium in October 2019.

Podence celebrates Olympiakos's goal against Tottenham during the Champions League group stage

He scored against Tottenham during the Olympiakos 2-2 draw on September 18 in his first Group B clash in the Champions League this season.

Podence would become the second acquisition of the Wolves head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, of the January transfer window if he arrives at the club, after the move of Leonardo Campana from the Ecuadorian side of Barcelona SC.

