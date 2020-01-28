Daniel Kaluuya bored and tired of addressing racial issues

%MINIFYHTMLedf6e479e450cb0f7adc265412fa2c5d11% %MINIFYHTMLedf6e479e450cb0f7adc265412fa2c5d12%

The actor of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; He reveals that he is tired of being asked about Hollywood's diversity problems in each interview because it is not defined by the color of his skin.

Up News Info –

Daniel Kaluuya He is getting tired of the constant questions about race, insisting that "it is not defined by" the color of his skin.

The 30-year-old actor enjoyed a stellar rise to fame after starring Jordan Peele& # 39; s "Salt", and then got roles in movies like"Black Panther"Y"Widows"To promote his film releases, Daniel participated in a good number of interviews, but he told the British newspaper The Guardian that he is fed up of people asking for his opinion on the diversity debate that is currently taking place. in Hollywood.

"I will not ignore that I am surrounded by (racial problems), but I am not defined by that. I am only Daniel, who turns out to be black," he sighed. He added that he was determined not to be pushed to become a spokesman for black actors and argued: "What is there to talk about race? It is boring for me. What is the debate? I am more a maker. I am just going to do what I want to do ".

Daniel continued to emphasize that while the race played a major problem addressed in "Going out," many of his other roles have not focused on the color of his skin, but those parts are the ones that tend to be ignored.

"The vanished it's not about race, Psychoville it's not about race, Skins it's not about race, Chat room it's not about race, Johnny English Reborn It is not about race. But that almost gets deleted. There is a narrative that is pushed, "he said.