Damon Dash calls a lawyer for harassing him

Speaking about his enmity with lawyer Chris Brown, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella notes that the copyright case & # 39; Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss & # 39; He is the third of the legal man against him in less than 12 months.

Damon Dash He has accused lawyer Chris Brown of harassing him, insisting he is not "inspired" by his efforts to "try to steal me."

The music mogul will appear in court later this week (begins January 27), in a case about the copyright of the 2016 film, "Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss," which he directed.

Speaking to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the star was enraged by the lawsuit: "This is Chris Brown's third case against me in less than 12 months."

He later told the publication that he feels the lawyer is harassing him, explaining: "Every time you file a lawsuit, your demands get worse."

"I am so uninspired by his energy and his outfits. The lack of pleasure in being in court for something so minor and then having to look at this kind of shit is unpleasant for me. I should have due respect to dress when I am in room ".

He added: "If you're going to try to steal me, make it fly."

The case is not the only legal problem of Dash. He and his business are also at the center of a libel suit, and the star has also been accused of sexual assault by hip-hop photographer Monique Bunn, who filed a $ 50 million (£ 38 million) lawsuit against the Tycoon and a chain. of their companies in December. Brown is involved in both cases.