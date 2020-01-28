Crowning the coronavirus: countries limit travel to China

HONG KONG – Countries, cities and companies around the world issued new travel warnings on Tuesday, greatly expanding a cordon aimed at controlling the flow of people to and from China, where authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

In the most drastic measure to limit travel, the Hong Kong authorities halved the number of flights and closed rail service to mainland China, and also limited visas, movements that could inspire other governments to do the same.

Measures to contain the outbreak of the virus in its epicenter in Hubei province seem to have failed to stop the infection.

On Tuesday morning, Chinese officials said the number of cases had increased 60 percent overnight. Experts warned that the actual number of cases could be significantly higher and grow rapidly. The number of deaths attributed to the virus also continued to grow.