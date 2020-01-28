Crowning the coronavirus: countries limit travel to China

HONG KONG – Countries, cities and companies around the world issued new travel warnings on Tuesday, greatly expanding a cordon aimed at controlling the flow of people to and from China, where authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
In the most drastic measure to limit travel, the Hong Kong authorities halved the number of flights and closed rail service to mainland China, and also limited visas, movements that could inspire other governments to do the same.
Measures to contain the outbreak of the virus in its epicenter in Hubei province seem to have failed to stop the infection.
On Tuesday morning, Chinese officials said the number of cases had increased 60 percent overnight. Experts warned that the actual number of cases could be significantly higher and grow rapidly. The number of deaths attributed to the virus also continued to grow.
The new Travel restrictions further freeze China's contact with the world, cutting off business and tourism as China's economy faces a possible slowdown.
With China's Lunar New Year holidays coming to an end, the companies ordered the workers to stay home and avoid traveling. The economic impact of such measures pointed to a deeper political crisis, with many people accusing Chinese authorities online of not acting quickly to contain the virus, even as the government continues to struggle to control its spread.
Travel warnings and prohibitions occurred when the virus showed early signs of spread outside of China, and cases of transmission were reported to people who had not recently traveled to China in Japan, Germany and Vietnam. Countries around the world can now face the task of limiting the spread of the disease on their own soil, not simply trying to identify and quarantine infected people who have been in China.
The World Health Organization reviewed its overall risk assessment for the "moderate,quot; to "high,quot; outbreak, although it noted this change in a footnote buried in a report published Monday. The change in the risk assessment, which coincided with a visit to China by the general director of the organization, risked confusing the public about the severity of the outbreak, which has killed more than 100 people in China and has been diagnosed in the minus 14 countries
The World Health Organization was criticized after it refused twice in recent days to declare the outbreak as a global emergency, despite its spread.
With other countries struggling to evacuate their citizens from the closed epicenter of the outbreak in central China, WHO said its CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had discussed with Chinese officials "possible alternatives to the evacuation of foreigners if there are ways accommodate them and protect their health. "
Although Chinese medical workers have described the desperate need for more resources to treat thousands of new patients, Chinese state media reported that Dr. Tedros had praised Chinese efforts to contain the virus. Chinese authorities agreed Tuesday allow teams of international experts, coordinated by the World Health Organization, to help with research and containment.
Chinese authorities said 106 people had died from the virus. On Monday, the number was reported to be 81. The total number of confirmed cases rose sharply to 4,515 on Tuesday from 2,835 the previous day, according to the National Health Commission.
The youngest confirmed patient is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing. While most of the confirmed cases occurred in Hubei, where several cities have been effectively blocked, 1,800 additional cases have been diagnosed outside the province, authorities said.
In Wuhan, medical workers have cited the lack of masks and kits to detect the virus. The Chinese medical products administration said on Sunday it had approved new virus detection kits to accelerate detection, but three Chinese medical companies said they did not have the capacity to produce enough, according to local media reports.
Many in Wuhan with symptoms of the virus. No tests have been performed or they have been told that hospitals did not have enough test kits, some local residents said.
During a visit to Wuhan on Monday, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang promised to provide more equipment, and the local government began building new hospitals that he hopes to open in a matter of weeks. But online, many people made fun of government efforts.
In indications of the spread of the virus beyond the borders of China, Thailand reported 14 cases of infection, while the United States and Australia each confirmed five cases. Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia said they had confirmed four cases.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, which has now confirmed six cases, said the virus had been found in the first Japanese citizen. The ministry said it had worked as a bus driver for two different tourist groups in Wuhan. He had no history of traveling to Wuhan.
The man, who had driven for the tours earlier this month, first reported that he experienced chills, cough and joint pain on January 14. He visited a clinic three days later, but was sent home. On January 22, his joint pain and cough got worse, and he returned to a health clinic on Saturday, when a chest x-ray showed abnormalities and was admitted to a hospital. A test confirmed the coronavirus on Tuesday.
German authorities said Tuesday that they had identified what they believed was the first time the virus had spread in Europe. They said a Starnberg man in Bavaria was infected and was being treated and kept in isolation. The health ministry described him medically as "in good condition,quot; and said he was also monitoring his family and other people who might have been exposed, including in the nursery of his children.
"The virus was expected to arrive in Germany," Jens Spahn, Germany's health minister, said in a statement on Tuesday. "But the Bavarian case shows us that we are well prepared." He said the risk to the Germans remained low.
Japan planned to send a rented plane to Wuhan on Tuesday night to bring back the first Japanese citizens wishing to be repatriated. At least 13 countries have said they would evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, where it is believed that the virus was transmitted from animals to humans.
Companies operating in China have issued their own warnings. In a wave of emails sent in recent days, General Motors, Honeywell, Bloomberg, Facebook and other companies have warned employees not to travel within mainland China.
Honeywell, which has offices and operations in China, said it had restricted travel to some regions, but did not specify which. A spokesman for General Motors said the company had issued a global travel ban to China, with only "business-critical,quot; trips allowed and only after a doctor's authorization. Bloomberg told his employees in Hong Kong and mainland China to work remotely until further notice and restricted trips to China and Hong Kong for the next 30 days, according to an email seen by The New York Times.
The Chinese government has extended the Lunar New Year holidays until February 3, and some of China's largest cities have told companies not to open until the following week. The largest technology companies in China went further, notifying employees to work from home until February 10. NetEase, an internet and entertainment platform, asked employees returning from another city to quarantine for 14 days.
Investors in Asia were affected on Tuesday for fear of the health of the world economy for the second day, with a continuous mass sale in the markets. Investors left shares in companies that were considered more vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
"The coronavirus is the number one threat to financial markets today, as global investors are increasingly nervous about uncertainty," said Nigel Green, founder of an investment company, the Group deVere.
In Hong Kong, medical professionals requested additional border control points.
"The next two weeks will be a critical moment for the development of the epidemic," the faculty of the Chinese University of Hong Kong wrote on their Facebook page. "We must closely monitor whether there is a community outbreak outside Hubei province, especially in the neighboring regions of Hong Kong."
