Could China's coronavirus outbreak become a global epidemic? The | China news

On Monday, public health experts in Hong Kong gave the alarm that there could be thousands more carriers of a new deadly coronavirus in China and called for the application of "draconian,quot; travel restrictions to prevent a global epidemic.

Until Tuesday, China had confirmed 106 deaths, including the first fatality in the capital, Beijing. Also reported at least 4,515 infections, with 1,771 new cases confirmed. Several other countries, including Germany, France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, United States, Singapore and Vietnam, among others, have also confirmed cases.

Plus:

During their briefing on Monday, the two experts from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) said that up to 44,000 people it may have already been infected with the t virushat first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of the province of Hubei, adding and that the number could double by the end of this week.

Gabriel Leung, dean of the HKU department of medicine, and Joseph Wu, an expert analyst in the spread of diseases, said there could be between 25,000 and 26,000 people infected with the coronavirus, while the rest still show no signs despite being infected. .

Leung, a doctor trained at Harvard, and Wu, a graduate of MIT in chemical engineering and operations research, called for "substantial and draconian measures that limit the mobility of the population," as they warned that contagion from person to person may be happening in other cities.

"We have to be prepared so that this particular epidemic is about to become a global epidemic," Leung said, noting that the quarantine measures implemented so far in tens of millions of people could have a limited effect.

An estimate 56 million people have been ordered at the closure in Hubei province, with the authorities closing almost 20 cities in an effort to contain the virus.

In addition to travel restrictions, Beijing also ordered the construction of at least two makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, which are expected to be completed in early February. The National Health Commission announced Tuesday that 10,000 hospital beds are reserved for infected patients.

The two HKU experts said that, according to the data they analyzed, Chongqing, with a population of more than 30 million, could be the next most affected city. They also warned that the infection could spread further to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, all key transportation centers and with direct links to Wuhan.

Chinese cities closed as the number of deaths from Coronavirus increases

& # 39; Trust & # 39; in the Beijing response

The findings of HKU experts have already been submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO), as the monitoring of the spread of the virus continues.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for calm when facing the outbreak, expressing "confidence,quot; in China's ability to control and contain the virus, which initially emerged in late December.

Dr. Linfa Wang, the leading infectious disease expert at Duke-National University of Singapore (NUS), said the next two weeks are "very, very crucial,quot; to determine if China's current response to the outbreak is working.

He noted that the incubation period of the infection could last up to two weeks, a period that includes the conclusion of the Lunar New Year celebrations that will mark the beginning of another mass movement of people returning to their home cities or returning abroad.

A group of women wear protective masks while exercising on Monday in Wuhan (Getty Images)

But Wang also warned against speculation about the amount of infections.

"We should pay more attention to cases in other countries. For me, the best indicator is abroad," he said, adding that so far, he has not seen a recurrence of the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) 2002-03 that killed hundreds of people

Wang said that "it tends to be more positive,quot; than the early detection and awareness of the outbreak, as well as the response of other countries, are helping to control the spread of the disease abroad.

"Outside of China, it is clearly working," he told Al Jazeera, adding that "it is quite encouraging,quot; that cases are imported largely from China. "

Passengers with masks are seen at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai (Aly Song / Reuters)

In China, Ma Xioaowei, director of the National Health Commission, said the country is at a "crucial time,quot; to prevent and control the outbreak.

"With strict measures taken by various locations in the country, we can stop the spread of the virus at a lower cost and faster," Ma told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in its updated report published on Saturday, Imperial College London said that, on average, each case of coronavirus in Wuhan had infected another 2.6 people as of January 18.

The study said that for the Chinese government to be "effective,quot; in controlling the outbreak, it needs to block more than 60 percent of all transmissions within the country.

"The fact that the transmission continues at the same rate currently depends on the effectiveness of the current control measures implemented in China, and the extent to which the populations in the affected areas have adopted risk reduction behaviors," the report said.

Wang, the virology expert, said Beijing is already doing "the best that any government can do,quot; by imposing quarantine measures, and only time can tell if that would eventually work.

"The worst case scenario should be evident within two or three weeks from now," said Wang.