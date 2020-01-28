Coronavirus Live updates: the death toll exceeds 100; More than 4,000 infected

The number of deaths exceeds 100 as the number of infections soars.
The outbreak of a new mysterious virus is spreading rapidly, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday, as the official account of known cases rose almost 60 percent overnight and the death toll exceeded 100 for the first time.
◆ China said Tuesday that 106 people had died from the coronavirus that is believed to have originated in the central city of Wuhan and is spreading throughout the country. The previous death toll on Monday was 81.
◆ The number of confirmed cases increased from 2,835 on Monday to 4,515 on Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. The youngest confirmed case is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.
◆ Most cases have been confirmed in the central Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, where several cities, including Wuhan, have undergone a true closure. Of the total cases, 2,714 are in Hubei.
◆ Thailand and Hong Kong each reported eight cases of infection; The United States, Taiwan, Australia and Macao have five each; Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia each reported four; France has three; Canada and Vietnam have two; and Nepal, Cambodia and Germany each have one. There have been no deaths outside of China.
C.D.C. urges travelers to avoid non-essential trips to China.
Health officials in the United States issued a new guide for travelers on Monday, recommending that they avoid all non-essential trips to China.
The warning, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that transportation in and out of Hubei province, the center of the outbreak, is restricted and that there is "limited access to adequate medical care in the affected areas,quot; .
International health officials advised travelers in China to avoid contact with sick people, animal and raw meat markets, and to talk with their health care provider and wash their hands frequently.
The reports were contributed by Chris Buckley, Russell Goldman, Elaine Yu, Raymond Zhong, Austin Ramzy, Sui-Lee Wee, Joseph Goldstein, Jeffrey E. Singer, Peter S. Goodman and Roni Caryn Rabin. Jin Wu, Zoe Mou, Albee Zhang, Amber Wang, Yiwei Wang and Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.