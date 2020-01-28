Coronavirus, Kobe Bryant, Israel: Your Tuesday Report

The president's lawyers largely ignored Bolton's book, saying that the investigations of political rivals that Trump encouraged Ukraine to pursue were an effort to eradicate corruption and not be linked to US aid.

Whats Next: A 16-hour question and answer session begins once Mr. Trump's team concludes. The Senate will also vote this week if it calls witnesses.

Go deeper: In his book, Mr. Bolton says that he and Attorney General William Barr were worried about Trump's apparent hug to authoritarian leaders, including those in China and Turkey.

