Coronavirus, Kobe Bryant, Israel: Your Tuesday Report

Good Morning.
We are covering the effect that John Bolton's upcoming memoirs is having the political judgment and frustrations of people of color who work for Pete Buttigieg's campaign. We are also anticipating the presentation of the long-awaited President Trump peace plan for the Middle East.
President Trump's lawyers conclude
The defense is expected to complete its presentation at today's trial trial, including a strong argument against calling witnesses that could shed more light on the president's actions. This is what you should expect when the process resumes around 1 p.m. Oriental.
On Monday, a handful of Republicans, including Senator Mitt Romney, seemed close to joining the Democrats in the vote to cite John Bolton, the former national security adviser whose next book corroborates a centerpiece of the case against Trump.
The president's lawyers largely ignored Bolton's book, saying that the investigations of political rivals that Trump encouraged Ukraine to pursue were an effort to eradicate corruption and not be linked to US aid.
Whats Next: A 16-hour question and answer session begins once Mr. Trump's team concludes. The Senate will also vote this week if it calls witnesses.
Go deeper: In his book, Mr. Bolton says that he and Attorney General William Barr were worried about Trump's apparent hug to authoritarian leaders, including those in China and Turkey.
The newspaper: Today's episode is about Mr. Bolton's revelations.
Another angle: "Hamilton,quot; fans could recognize Mr. Bolton's memoir title, "The Room Where It Happened," which is almost the same as the title of a Broadway hit song.
Coronavirus infections soar in China
Confirmed cases of a mysterious respiratory disease increased almost 60 percent overnight to more than 4,500, Chinese health authorities said today. At least 106 people have died. Here are the latest updates.
US health officials UU. They have recommended avoiding all non-essential trips to China. We have advice for travelers.
The top Hong Kong official said today that the city would limit the number of visitors to mainland China in an effort to control the spread.
Related: The outbreak has caused the alarm that the global economy may be in a state of shock. Markets in Asia that are not closed for the Lunar New Year holidays fell today, but stocks in Europe remained stable.
Another angle: The Chinese government has faced increasing public anger. About your crisis management. The mayor of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, said Monday he was prepared to resign, although the offer was not immediately applied.
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in dense fog
Investigators of the accident that killed the former N.B.A. Star has not ruled out anything, but the slopes around the destination of the flight near Los Angeles were wrapped in an almost blinding fog at that moment.
The helicopter was not carrying a voice recorder in the cabin and federal officials are not expected to reach a conclusion about the cause of the accident for months.
The details: Bryant was traveling to a youth basketball tournament with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in Sunday's accident. Two of his teammates and their parents also died. This is what we know about the victims.
Go deeper: Mr. Bryant's two-decade career coincided with the international expansion of N.B.A., in which he played an important role.
Closer look: Our sports columnist Michael Powell remembers the player known as "Black Mamba,quot; as "a confusing and intriguing star, complicated and intelligent, self-aware and unpleasant, and that he accepts all that in himself."
Another angle: An accusation of rape in 2003 changed the number of people who saw Mr. Bryant, but not his career path.
Why is Iowa so crucial?
State assemblies, which are less than a week away, are an important part of the presidential election cycle, but this has not always been the case.
Protests in the 1960s, a mimeograph machine and a long-shot candidate contributed to the unlikely role of Iowa. Our video explains.
The committees are the beginning of a four month period that will determine the presidential nominees of the parties. We answer some common questions about the process (including "Are we going to be okay?").
Another angle: While Pete Buttigieg struggled to attract the support of minority voters, people of color talked to The Times about their frustrations while working for their campaign.
Go deeper: Dayton, Ohio, used to vote Democrat. As their economy grew sour, manual workers turned to Republicans, a pattern that is repeated throughout the country.
For you: The Times presents a morning edition of the On Politics newsletter, full of news, ideas and analysis from our reporters across the country. Sign up and take a look at the 2020 campaign.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
When friends share your life online
Nora Ephron once said: "Everything is a copy." In 2020, the most appropriate wording could be: "Everything is content."
More and more people are turning their personal lives into careers in social networks. But what happens when your friends don't want to be part of the excessive exchange? Can be The big question of the era of influencer.
This is what is happening most.
Middle East peace plan: A proposal that will be launched today by President Trump would give Israel sovereignty over much of the Jordan Valley, a strategic area at the eastern end of the West Bank. It is unlikely that Palestinian leaders will support this or other elements of the plan.
A plea to remember: In a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the survivors expressed their fear of forgetting what happened in the Nazi death camp.
Climate change considerations: New Jersey will become the first state to require builders to consider climate change, including sea level rise, to obtain government approval for projects.
The burden of paperwork: Do you make the types of mistakes that can cost poor families food or health insurance? Answer our questionnaire.
Snapshot: Above, Everglades National Park. Our travel section He explored the threats to the "grass river,quot; of Florida, where a $ 4 billion restoration plan has been delayed.
Nightly Comedy: John Bolton was in the minds of many of the hosts, including James Corden: "This only shows that sometimes political figures will have the moral courage to go against their party as long as it is perfectly programmed with the release of a book."
What we are reading: This piece of the new Netflix series by Gwyneth Paltrow, "The Goop Lab,quot;. Our television critic James Poniewozik calls it a "big debut,quot; for The New Yorker's new television critic Doreen St. Felix.
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: Because small luxuries are sometimes the most essential, we have A guide to bath mats.
And now for the backstory in …
Stopping the Great Plague
For some British readers, the news of travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of a deadly virus in central China could have brought to their mind a somewhat incongruous image: a village in the Peak District of England, where Wells are decorated with flowers every summer.
This town, Eyam, became a symbol of self-sacrifice due to its role in the last major outbreak of bubonic plague in England, in 1665.
That fall, pest carrying fleas arrived in Eyam in a bundle of cloth from London. As the deaths began to increase, the rector of the village church, William Mompesson, gathered the villagers and asked them to quarantine to prevent the infection from spreading.
Further encouraged by the former rector, Thomas Stanley, the villagers agreed and adhered to their agreement, even when entire families died. (Mr. Mompesson survived, apparently against his expectations, but his wife, Catherine, did not).
When the outbreak ended the following November, 260 people in Eyam had died, according to many accounts, that was more than half of the population.
But the lives they saved, in nearby villages and larger cities, were almost certainly thousands.
