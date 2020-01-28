Coronavirus: how residents face life under confinement in Wuhan | China news

%MINIFYHTML59e41b0a13e2a7fe9fa7908b4db5732911% %MINIFYHTML59e41b0a13e2a7fe9fa7908b4db5732912%

Residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan are finding creative ways to combat the boredom of life in quarantine while the country seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The city of 11 million, where it is believed that a new strain of coronavirus originated, is one of the almost 20 Chinese cities that have been blocked in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, Traditionally The busiest travel season in China.

Videos on Chinese social networks give advice on how to cope indoors, which includes breaking into makeshift dances and fishing indoors.

A couple turned their dining table into a makeshift ping-pong table to play ping-pong.

"The situation is not so bad," said Robert White, a Wuhan resident. "As long as I have food, water and electricity, it's not too bad."

"The most important thing is to have nostalgia. Stay inside for a long period of time and not be able to leave, that's the hard part," he said.

To lift their spirits, residents sing and cheer words from their balconies.

"Keep going!" they sing in the normally busy streets of Wuhan that now resemble a ghost town.

China and countries around the world are struggling to contain the spread of the last coronavirus that has killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,500.

Germany reported its first case of the virus, as the United States and Canada updated travel warnings to advise their citizens to avoid all non-essential trips to China.