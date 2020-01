The fight has erupted again in the area near the strategic western city of Misrata, as the renegade forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar move towards it.

At least 11 government soldiers were killed and another 100 were injured.

This breaks a fragile ceasefire agreed earlier this month, undoing the work of world leaders who tried to negotiate talks between rival governments in Libya.

Tony Birtley of Al Jazeera reports from Misrata.