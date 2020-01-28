Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Bruins, hurricanes interested in Brenden Dillon of San Jose Sharks

%MINIFYHTML7365219f5738e250b1045e65d0cda3a111% %MINIFYHTML7365219f5738e250b1045e65d0cda3a112%

The All-Star break is officially behind us, so expect the commercial talks to increase before the February 24 deadline. The most recent player reportedly in the spotlight: Brenden Dillon.

A lot of teams would like to secure their blue line depth before a playoff push, and the San Jose Sharks defense would provide momentum in that area. Two clubs that have shown interest in him are the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

"He is a defender who will be treated by Sharks," LeBrun said with conviction on the panel of & # 39; Insider Trading & # 39; from TSN on Tuesday, adding that half a dozen teams have thrown their hats into the ring.

LeBrun said the incorporation of Dillon would be "a good fit,quot; for the Bruins as a "defensive and resilient defense." As for Carolina, the loss of Dougie Hamilton (broken leg) opens the door for a change to Raleigh for the sixth year Shark.

This season, the 29-year-old has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 51 games. He set 22 points in his career in 2017-18 before matching the mark in 2018-19. However, in 62 playoff games in his career (two with Dallas), Dillon has only nine assists. While he has an invaluable experience in the playoffs, he is still looking for his first postseason goal, although it is important to keep in mind that he is not expected to be a productive player on the offensive side.

Dillon will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and earn $ 3.27 million in the last year of his contract with San Jose after being traded by Dallas in 2014. It could be a valuable piece for a team looking for a short term rent and you will probably find yourself wearing a different uniform in the 2020-21 season.

In regards to the 2019-20 season, hurricanes currently have the advantage over the Bruins in terms of maximum space. According to CapFriendly, canes have a limit of $ 1,195,837, while Bruins have $ 566,824 to work, except for additional movements. Both teams are able to change money in an effort to reinforce their lists before the playoffs.

In the All-Star break, both teams are in the image of the playoffs, but Carolina, who is in the second place of wild card, is more in danger of slipping away.

Dillon is the eleventh asset on TSN's list of commercial baits, a place behind a Carolina first-round pick in 2020, but LeBrun isn't inclined to believe that San Jose will get so much in exchange for the defense.

"It will not be a problem to move Brenden Dillon," he said. "The question is: what can San José get out of that? I think it will probably be a second-round pick and maybe a perspective."