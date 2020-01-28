Co-author Kobe Bryant removes the unfinished draft of his children's book

Kobe Bryant He had been working on a children's book before his tragic death. Now, your co-author, Paulo Coelho, is deleting the eraser.

"You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant," the writer tweeted on Sunday after the news of the basketball star's death broke. "I learned a lot by interacting with you. I will delete the draft right now, this book has lost its reason."

He also shared a screenshot of an August 2019 text exchange with Bryant in which the Lakers legend wrote: "Let's fix that book together,quot; before correcting his typo.

Many fans urged Coelho to finish the book in Bryant's honor.

"With all due respect, I don't think you should eliminate it." a follower responded"Rather take your time, finish it and publish it as a tribute to him."

"Please do not delete,quot; tweeted another, "finish it in your memory if you can."

Others argued that the decision should be left to Bryant's family.