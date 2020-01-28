Co-author Kobe Bryant removes the unfinished draft of his children's book

Kobe Bryant He had been working on a children's book before his tragic death. Now, your co-author, Paulo Coelho, is deleting the eraser.
"You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant," the writer tweeted on Sunday after the news of the basketball star's death broke. "I learned a lot by interacting with you. I will delete the draft right now, this book has lost its reason."
He also shared a screenshot of an August 2019 text exchange with Bryant in which the Lakers legend wrote: "Let's fix that book together,quot; before correcting his typo.
Many fans urged Coelho to finish the book in Bryant's honor.
"With all due respect, I don't think you should eliminate it." a follower responded"Rather take your time, finish it and publish it as a tribute to him."
"Please do not delete,quot; tweeted another, "finish it in your memory if you can."
Others argued that the decision should be left to Bryant's family.
During an interview with the Associated Press, Coelho said he "deleted the draft because it made no sense to publish without it."
"I would not add anything relevant to him or his family," Coelho told the AP, for HuffPost. "That doesn't stop me from writing one day about the things I learned from Kobe and how much he was a bigger person than life. But the children's book no longer made sense."
As for the idea behind the book, Coelho said he was destined to inspire disadvantaged children to overcome adversity through sport.
"Kobe was always very concerned about making a book that was a positive example for children, especially those who came from humble beginnings," Coelho continued, according to HuffPost.
According to the interview, Coelho said the two initially discussed the project in 2016, after Bryant retired from the NBA, but did not start working on it until a few months ago.
Coelho is the author of The Alchemist, which was supposedly one of Bryant's favorite books. Bryant's original multimedia content company, Granity Studios, also published books, including The mentality of the mamba: how I play and novels for young adults.
Bryant died in a helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26. He was 41 years old. His 13 year old daughter Giannia He also died in the tragic accident along with seven others.
After the news of the death, several celebrities and athletes paid tribute to Bryant on social media. There was also a moment of silence at the 2020 Grammy Awards in his honor.
%MINIFYHTMLd1570c97d9a80b0314533908ccba566415%