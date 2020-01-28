CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML265d345a0a064378ba5f8832ce59966411% %MINIFYHTML265d345a0a064378ba5f8832ce59966412%









Roger Federer produced an act of Houdini after recovering from an injury and keeping seven match points against Tennys Sandgren to keep his hopes of getting a seventh Australian Open title alive.

In the women's singles, the dreams of a winner at home in the Australian Open became more real on Tuesday.

Arsenal is in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a draw that could see Wayne Rooney face his former Manchester United club.

Nasser Hussain has high praise for Joe Root after England closed a 3-1 series victory over South Africa after a comfortable fourth and final test victory in Johannesburg.

And the NBA confirmed that the next Los Angeles Lakers game was postponed after basketball legend Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash on Sunday.