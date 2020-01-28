Chris Brown has just provoked Rihanna's romance: this is what he did!

Chris Brown was extremely affected after the death of Kobe Bryant, as was the rest of the world, especially people who know him. The Shade Room posted a video that triggered rumors about a possible romance of Rihanna.

It seems that Chris could still love her today, and in the end, it would be completely understandable. Here is the video that TSR shared and managed to provoke a massive debate.

He uploaded a video that showed him smiling coquettishly during an interview. What triggered a massive debate was the legend he chose for the video:

‘When someone asks, after all this time … why are you still in love with HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME DOES NOT HAVE RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL "❤️".

Chris kept the comments section open, but tons of comments flooded the post in a few minutes, so he decided to close his comments.

In the end, he decided to eliminate the publication altogether, but this did not prevent people from continuing to speculate on who this mysterious "she,quot; is.

Someone said: "Wowwwww, I knew you are still in love with Rihanna," and another follower posted this: "Everyone wants to hate Chris, but he is one of the best that has done it."

An Instagram installer posted: ‘Why would you hurt,quot; her "so much if you love her so much? It sounds toxic like disgusting, "and someone else said," at this point, you have to let it go lmaoooooo, it won't come back !!!!!! "

Another follower wrote: ‘But these girls continue to date him and have their son. Knowing very well that he is obsessed with riri 😩 ’

In other news, Chris shared another short video with his baby and Aemika Harris's, Aeko.

Since the little man came to this world, Chris couldn't be happier and also made sure to publicly show his love for him and Ammika on social media.



