Chris Brown accused of being obsessed with Rihanna after professing unconditional love for & # 39; She & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc4c34faa8d3220c21da2545edecfdefb11% %MINIFYHTMLc4c34faa8d3220c21da2545edecfdefb12%

Instagram

Fans are convinced that the singer of & # 39; No Guidance & # 39; He is shooting at the Barbadian singer, who recently broke up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, with his cryptic publication.

Up News Info –

Chris Brown may have spent more time with your baby mom Ammika Harris after the birth of his son Aeko, but it is not where his heart is. The singer of "Beautiful People" has just shared a cryptic publication, insinuating that he still cannot put aside someone from the past who has a special place in his heart.

On Monday, January 27 at night, the 30-year-old shared a GIF of him smiling shyly during a radio interview with a caption that said: "When someone asks, after all this time … why are you still in love her?" "MY ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME DOES NOT HAVE RELEVANCE WHEN IT IS UNCONDITIONAL." The post, however, no longer appears in your account.

While it's not clear who he was talking about, many social media users quickly pointed out that Chris was referring to Rihanna with her. "A fan guessed:" We know you'll still love Rihanna. "Another speculated:" I bet he's talking about Ri. "A third user commented similarly:" Every Breezy fan knows he loves Rihanna. "

%MINIFYHTMLc4c34faa8d3220c21da2545edecfdefb13% %MINIFYHTMLc4c34faa8d3220c21da2545edecfdefb14%

Apparently supporting the ex-romantic meeting, one person commented: "I could have the opportunity for Rihanna to say in Oprah that she will always love him." Another reminded him jokingly: "Every time RIRI is single, he shoots his shot … boy, YOU ONLY had a baby !!"

Some people had a stronger reaction, with a letter: "But these girls continue to date him and have their son. Knowing very well that he is obsessed with the riri." Another said: "Let it go, Taurus! Damn it." Another Rihanna fan warned Chris: "He has a whole mom and son. LEAVE IT ALONE!" while someone else criticized him for mistreating his ex-girlfriend, "Why would you hurt & # 39; she & # 39; if you love her so much? Sounds toxic."

<br />

Rihanna recently separated from Hassan Jameel after leaving for more than two years. HollywoodLife.com said the news was "a big problem" for Chris, but the situation is a bit complicated "because he is in a good place" with his baby mom Ammika. "It's a bad time, to say the least," a source told the site.

"They are trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is ​​going to end any chance of that working," the source said about Chris and Ammika's current relationship. Still, "Rihanna is Chris' first love," the source added, and that "in many ways, it would be a dream come true for him to recover it."

Rihanna herself has sparked rumors of reconciliation with her other ex, A $ AP Rocky.