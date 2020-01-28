China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTMLf1442857832b9597ce26451db393b47111% %MINIFYHTMLf1442857832b9597ce26451db393b47112%

The death toll in China from a new deadly coronavirus increased to 132 with new cases reaching almost 6,000, state media reported on Wednesday when Japan and the United States began evacuating their citizens from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.

More than 56 million people in nearly 20 Chinese cities, including Wuhan, have been prevented from traveling in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, traditionally the busiest travel season in China.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met with the president of China, Xi Jingping on Tuesday.

The agency has acknowledged that respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said last week it was too early to declare the outbreak as a public health emergency of international interest. He has described the overall risk of the virus as high.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, January 29

United States increases virus detection to 20 airports: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control of the USA. UU. They said it "He decided to expand to examine travelers from the five airports originally to 20 airports in the United States,quot; & # 39; according to "Evolutionary information from China,quot; about the coronavirus.

"At this point, Americans should not worry about their own safety," Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told reporters.

Still, "this is a very fast and constantly changing situation," Azar added.

Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island

Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei and put them in quarantine on Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday after a briefing by the Chinese government.

"We have made the decision this morning to prepare a plan for an operation to provide some assisted outings for isolated and vulnerable Australians in Wuhan and Hubei Province," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Christmas Island is an Australian territory south of the Indonesian island of Java.

Japan plane evacuating citizens arrives in Tokyo from Wuhan virus

A rented plane carrying 206 Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that 650 Japanese citizens expected to return home and that the government was making arrangements for additional flights.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has emphasized that the government will explore all possible measures to bring back citizens who want to return to Japan.

Japan evacuated its first citizens of Wuhan on Wednesday (Kyodo / via Reuters)

The death toll continues to increase and more cases are confirmed

The National Health Commission of China said Wednesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak had increased to 132 at the end of Tuesday, with another 1,459 new cases confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China was 5,974 at the end of Tuesday, the authority said in a statement. The number of suspected cases was 9,239, he said.

