Chase Rice was angry over that single drama with Victoria F

Taylor Hill / Getty Images, ABC
Victoria Fuller I wasn't the only one upset about it Single encounter with your ex Chase Rice.
The 34-year-old singer appeared on Friday's episode of Fitz in the morning and said he was "really angry,quot; after all the drama.
Last night, Bachelor Nation saw Fuller go on a single date with Bachelor Peter Weber. The day began with the pilot taking the medical sales representative on a panoramic flight over Cleveland and then closed a full theme park for the couple to enjoy. However, things changed after the duo went to see a private concert, which happened to be presented by Rice. Needless to say, Fuller was not happy with the surprise.
"We turn the corner; I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend," Fuller said during the episode. "Nothing could be worse. I'm going crazy right now."
While Fuller and Rice smiled throughout the matter, she admitted that the situation was "uncomfortable,quot; and "very uncomfortable." In the end, Fuller tearfully told Weber about his old connection with Rice. While he feared the news would drive Weber away, he thanked her for honesty and gave her a rose.
During his appearance as a guest on the radio show, Rice talked about his time with Fuller.
"We spent a night together in Charlotte. She's a great girl, as far as I know about her," he said after the hosts took a preview of the episode. "I have no problem with her. I have no problem with him."
While Rice said he knew Fuller would go to the show, he said he was "still quite surprised,quot; to see her.
"They have never brought someone and surprised the guest on the show," Rice explained. "Doing that to me is exaggerated; it is unnecessary. I didn't expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. I don't know if they are the producers, or if they were just lucky. Hell. I know what I think, but I will let everyone else discover what they think. I was angry. I was really angry to be honest. "
Then, the artist insisted that he only appeared on the show to promote his songs "Lonely If You Are,quot; and "Eyes On You,quot;.
"If there is anything I have ever wanted, it is not having anything to do with the drama of that show," he said.
This was not the only dramatic part of the episode. Alayah Benavidez, who was eliminated last week, crashed on a group date and Weber invited her to meet with the other ladies. He even gave her a rose. This did not sit well with the other women. Fuller also accused Benavidez of telling the other women about his past with Rice and he wasn't happy.
To see how Weber's journey continues to find love, look The Bachelor Monday night on ABC.