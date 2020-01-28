Chase Rice was angry over that single drama with Victoria F

Victoria Fuller I wasn't the only one upset about it Single encounter with your ex Chase Rice.

The 34-year-old singer appeared on Friday's episode of Fitz in the morning and said he was "really angry,quot; after all the drama.

Last night, Bachelor Nation saw Fuller go on a single date with Bachelor Peter Weber. The day began with the pilot taking the medical sales representative on a panoramic flight over Cleveland and then closed a full theme park for the couple to enjoy. However, things changed after the duo went to see a private concert, which happened to be presented by Rice. Needless to say, Fuller was not happy with the surprise.

"We turn the corner; I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend," Fuller said during the episode. "Nothing could be worse. I'm going crazy right now."

While Fuller and Rice smiled throughout the matter, she admitted that the situation was "uncomfortable,quot; and "very uncomfortable." In the end, Fuller tearfully told Weber about his old connection with Rice. While he feared the news would drive Weber away, he thanked her for honesty and gave her a rose.