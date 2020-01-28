Championship summary and summary: Nottingham Forest climbs to third | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdcd8bab0d48b593e706a38616a0d15b011% %MINIFYHTMLdcd8bab0d48b593e706a38616a0d15b012%







Nottingham Forest rose to third place in the Sky Bet Championship after beating his fellow Brentford promotion on Tuesday night.

The hosts had not lost at Griffin Park since November, but they were behind after only 14 minutes when Joe Lolley's rebound effort, his fifth goal in the same amount of games, beat goalkeeper David Raya.

Former Bees striker Lewis Grabban received a second half penalty after an Ethan Pinnock challenge, but in the end it didn't matter, since Forest was close to two points in the first two.

Speaking of which, there was a lot of movement in the places of automatic promotion, since Leeds hit Millwall 3-2 and West brom they continued their unstable form with a 2-1 loss to Cardiff.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds looked dead and buried when Shaun Hutchinson's header and Jed Wallace's penalty had the Lions in the lead at halftime, but Patrick Bamford's double, interspersed between an attack by Pablo Hernandez, completed a remarkable change on Elland Road.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have not won since December 14 and were left behind again when Callum Paterson hit home from close range. A penalty from Charlie Austin just after the hour provided some hope, but an impressive free kick from Lee Tomlin 14 minutes from time secured victory for the hosts.

Wigan moved to four safety points when they came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at DW Stadium, with Jacob Murphy's bullet header canceled by goals in the second half of Kieffer Moore and Jamal Lowe.

Fellow fighters Luton He also strengthened his attempt at survival by fighting to win Derby 2-1 on a full Kenilworth Road.

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal since arriving from DC United in January after 63 minutes, but although Pelly Ruddock and Donervon Daniels put Graeme Jones's men ahead with 17 minutes to play, Chris Martin seemed to have secured a point with five minutes to play

A goal at Jayden Bogle's own door restored the leadership of the Hatters and there was no turning back when Max Lowe was sent to visitors two minutes later by rude and abusive language towards an officer.

Elsewhere, Steve Mounie scored a detention time winner as Huddersfield hit Shell 2-1 at KCOM, in a game spoiled by an injury suffered by the Kamil Grabara Terriers plug, while Jamie Paterson won an elegant winner as Bristol City he returned to the top six with a 1-0 victory over Reading and Darragh Lenihan scored the winner as Black burn hit QPR 2-1 in Ewood park.