Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns Julien Macdonald with Lorraine Schwartz earrings

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas's wife, was surprised at the Sag Awards when she wore Julien Macdonald wearing Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Photos and videos of the Chicago The star that wore the Julien X Gabriella SS20 metal collection, dressed in Swarovski lamé crystal that reflected small rainbows of light throughout the event went viral. He combined the beautiful dress that featured a deep neckline with Giuseppe Zanotti's Italian heels. Kelly Johnson of KMJ Studio designed Catherine for the event and it was simply impressive.

The mother of two 50-year-old children is another Hollywood celebrity who is aging back and improving with age. Fans loved the look and Catherine quickly climbed to the top of the list of the best dresses of the SAG Awards.

Even her 20-year-old husband, Michael Douglas seemed to stop at SAG's red carpet to drink in Catherine's beauty!

You can see several photos of Catherine and Michael Douglas when they arrived at the Screen Actors ’Guild Awards in the photo presentation below.

A video of Catherine spinning from side to side while modeling the dress also went viral, as it showed the reflective nature of the thousands of crystals that made the dress luminescent. Catherine's hair and makeup were perfect and a perfect complement to the exquisite beauty of the dress.

Catherine wore diamond earrings with a mesh front of Lorraine Schwartz that fell under her triangular chin and added to the bright sheen of her outfit. Her hair was pulled back and away from her face, giving the earrings the center stage. Lorraine shared several photos in the foreground of Catherine with the stunning jewels and a video that showed the brightness of the earrings.

Catherine's long black strands were dragged back in a long pony that gently fell on her back and slid easily over her shoulder. Celebrity stylist Chad Wood made Catherine's hair a little high in the crown. You can see a photo showing Catherine's finished hairstyle below.

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo made Catherine's face and shared an impressive beauty video without any filters. He chose a naked lipstick and took out his eyes with a dark and winged look.

What do you think of Catherine Zeta-Jones's hair and makeup for the SAG Awards?

Do you agree that Catherine Zeta-Jones was one of the best dressed celebrities at the SAG Awards?



