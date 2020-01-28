Candace Cameron Bure reveals what's in her bag

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

A bag is so Much more than a fashion statement.

As the mother of three teenagers with a busy career in Hollywood, Candace Cameron Bure It is always on the move. But whether you're running errands, heading to establish or attending business meetings, the Fuller House The star always has some special items in her bag.

Sure, there are some beauty products that can help with that extra touch up. But these days, there is a tasty delicacy without which Candace cannot live.

"StarKist Creations bags are a staple for me because you don't need to mix or empty them; you just have to open the bag that's ready to eat," Candace shared with E! News to support the brand. "I'm always looking for ways to add more protein to my diet and their bags are great for when I'm on the set, running and staying at home."

Ultimately, that's just one thing you'll find in Candace's bag these days. From Dr. Lancer's products to a special hairbrush, the actress shares what is in her bag below.