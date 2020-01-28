Candace Cameron Bure reveals what's in her bag

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
A bag is so Much more than a fashion statement.
As the mother of three teenagers with a busy career in Hollywood, Candace Cameron Bure It is always on the move. But whether you're running errands, heading to establish or attending business meetings, the Fuller House The star always has some special items in her bag.
Sure, there are some beauty products that can help with that extra touch up. But these days, there is a tasty delicacy without which Candace cannot live.
"StarKist Creations bags are a staple for me because you don't need to mix or empty them; you just have to open the bag that's ready to eat," Candace shared with E! News to support the brand. "I'm always looking for ways to add more protein to my diet and their bags are great for when I'm on the set, running and staying at home."
Ultimately, that's just one thing you'll find in Candace's bag these days. From Dr. Lancer's products to a special hairbrush, the actress shares what is in her bag below.
Lancer Skincare Volume Serum Volume Enhancer
This advanced lip treatment moisturizes and focuses on the visible signs of aging for youthful and thicker-looking lips.
Resistance bands from Kira Stokes
The durable and elegant set of three Stoked bands of different resistance levels is the answer to your working lifestyle.
Voluminous waterproof mask from L & # 39; Oréal
Specially formulated to resist agglomeration, keep eyelashes soft and build eyelashes up to five times their natural thickness, this mask is essential for any moving mother.
30-piece Lancer Skincare makeup remover wipes
Made in the USA UU., These soft individually wrapped wipes remove excess makeup, dirt and oil for clean, fresh skin.
Japanese eyelash curler
With more than 600 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no wonder Candace loves having this beauty product wherever she goes.
Mason Pearson pocket hair brush
Only the best premium boar bristle is used, which is soft for hair and scalp. The patented pneumatic cushion conforms to the contours of the scalp, which optimizes brushing with minimal effort.
Creations of jalapeño tuna Starkist
"My family and I love putting tuna, chicken or salmon in a salad, in a bowl of grain or eating it straight from the bag," Candace shared with E! News. "Right now my favorite flavor is jalapeño tuna."
Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses
Because he lives in sunny southern California, Candace always needs to have a pair of sunglasses nearby. We know the brand she trusts.
Dayspring So Much Fun 2020 Planner
If you have a busy schedule, you must stay organized! Fortunately, Candace has a beautiful and practical laptop that will never have double reservations.
