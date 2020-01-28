Caelan Doris starts for Ireland at the opening of Six Nations vs Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe0c3bb4d2aad2978b34c2712ea7ed57511% %MINIFYHTMLe0c3bb4d2aad2978b34c2712ea7ed57512%

Ireland opens its Six Nations campaign by receiving Scotland on Saturday, February 1 in Dublin (beginning at 4:45 p.m.)





Caelan Doris will make his debut in Ireland against Scotland in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday

Leinster No 8 Caelan Doris will make his debut in Ireland in his first Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday, while Munster captain Peter O & # 39; Mahony starts on the bench.

In another part of the pack of the first team of head coach Andy Farrell, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong begin with a loose tip and closed tip respectively, on both sides of the Ulster Rob Herring, which begins in the prostitute. Leinster's capless prostitute, Ronan Kelleher, provides a bank cover.

The second row consists of James Ryan and Iain Henderson, with Devin Toner named on the bench, while CJ Stander starts on the blind flank, Josh van der Flier at the opening and Doris at No. 8.

In the back, Conor Murray has withstood the challenge of the Ulster scrum-shaped medium, John Cooney, to start at 9, alongside patron Johnny Sexton, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose starting in the center: Robbie Henshaw takes the shirt 23.

The three butts see Jordan Larmour of Leinster start in full-back ahead of Will Addison of Ulster, Jacob Stockdale of Ulster on the left wing and Andrew Conway of Munster on the right wing.

The rest of the bench deck sees Dave Kilcoyne of Munster with his head loose, Andrew Porter of Leinster with his head tight and Ross Byrne replacing 10.

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cyan Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 CJ Stander, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Peter O & # 39; Mahony, 21 John Cooney, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Robbie Henshaw.