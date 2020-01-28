Bruno Fernandes: Barcelona bets on the goal of Man Utd | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf5faea69ca3ac4e8af1ec70b38443abc11% %MINIFYHTMLf5faea69ca3ac4e8af1ec70b38443abc12%





Barcelona has opened talks with Sporting Lisbon about an agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona has opened talks with Sporting Lisbon about an agreement to sign the goal of Manchester United Bruno Fernandes.

Sky sports news The Catalans have confirmed reports in Spain that the Catalans have proposed signing it this summer until 2025, but they will lend it to Valencia until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Currently, Barcelona is in talks with Valencia about an agreement to sign forward Rodrigo, and reports in Spain say they hope this new proposal can help overcome an agreement.

United and Sporting remain separate in their valuations for Fernandes despite prolonged talks about an agreement with Old Trafford this month.

More to follow …

