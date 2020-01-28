Brooklyn Beckham's new finger tattoos are sweet tributes to her brothers

%MINIFYHTMLd7312dbd9e519134e4796fea1ccd609411% %MINIFYHTMLd7312dbd9e519134e4796fea1ccd609412%

The aspiring 20-year-old photographer and eldest son of David Beckham has the names of his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz, as well as Sister Harper inked on his fingers.

Brooklyn Beckham proves to be a great loving brother. On Tuesday, January 28, the eldest son of David Beckham Y Victoria Adams He showed new tattoos that serve as a tribute to his two younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, and his little sister, Harper.

Using his Instagram Story ID, the 20-year-old uploaded a selfie photo of himself with his right hand manicured with electric blue covering his face. His publication found that Romeo's 17-year-old name was marked with a thick font on his ring finger, the 14-year-old Cruz's name was engraved in a lighter shade on his middle finger, and the 8-year-old Harper's name was barely visible on his little finger.



Brooklyn Beckham presented new tattoos as sweet tributes for his brothers.

Named tattoos were not the first Brooklyn body arts made in honor of his three brothers. In December 2017, the aspiring photographer went to the tattoo artist Mr. K of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City to permanently dye his birth years, "02 05 11", above the elbow.

The ex boyfriend of Chloë Grace Moretz He has also dedicated part of his ink collection to his famous parents. As a tribute to his father, he made a tattoo of "1975", which referred to the year of birth of the soccer star, on his hand. To express his love for his mother fashion icon, he has "Mama & # 39; s Boy" engraved on his chest and a floral heart design with the word "MUM" in the middle inked on his biceps.

Brooklyn got her first tattoos when she was 18. His father David revealed details about it during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"in 2017." [Brooklyn] has two, "David admitted as host James corden. "I was 18 years old quite recently, and I was counting the days left because he talked about having a tattoo for a long time."

Brooklyn apparently inherited his love for his father's tattoos. David himself loves to pay homage to his family using the inks. The retired athlete has tattooed the Brooklyn nickname "Buster" and the name of Harper on his neck, the nickname of Romeo between his shoulder blades and the name of Cruz on his back. He also had a tattoo of Jesus held by three cherub angels as a tribute to his three children.