Brooklyn Beckham tattooes her brothers' names on her fingers

Brooklyn Beckham He just spiced his life in the sweetest way.
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got tattoos to honor his brothers. Romeo Beckham17 Beckham cross14 and Harper beckham, 8. Following the example of dad David Beckham, the eldest of the Beckham Bunch had each of his names tattooed inside his middle finger, ring and little finger.
Excited to show his new ink, Brooklyn took Instagram and shared a selfie of himself. Wearing a blue manicure, you can see him smiling at the camera with his newly tattooed hand in full screen. Their names join the sword tattoo that the aspiring photographer has on the front of his middle finger, as well as the 1975 numbers, which symbolize his father's year of birth.
This is not the first time that Brooklyn honors its brothers with some ink. On his elbow, he has tattooed "02 05 11,quot; to commemorate his birth years.
Family tattoos seem to be a proud Beckham tradition. At the birth of each of his children, David paid tribute to intricate tattoos. Starting in 1999 when he and his wife Victoria Beckham, who has been honored with several tattoos, welcomed Brooklyn, the famous athlete tattooed his name on his back to commemorate the happy occasion.
Then, at the same source, he got the nickname of Romeo inked on his famous guardian angel tattoo between his shoulder blades. Staying on the subject with his other tattoos, he had the name of Cruz tattooed in the middle of his back. For Harper, she had her little girl's name written in a script font on her chest when she was born in 2011.
Their names are not the only tattoos related to their close relationship with their children. David also has "Buster,quot; tattooed on his neck in honor of his Brooklyn nickname. As a way to honor his three children, a tattoo of Jesus was made supported by three cherub angels.
And for his "beautiful lady,quot; Harper, his nickname was tattooed just above his "Harper,quot; tattoo. The retired soccer player even received a drawing that his youngest son drew for him tattooed inside his hand.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.