Brooklyn Beckham tattooes her brothers' names on her fingers

Brooklyn Beckham He just spiced his life in the sweetest way.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got tattoos to honor his brothers. Romeo Beckham17 Beckham cross14 and Harper beckham, 8. Following the example of dad David Beckham, the eldest of the Beckham Bunch had each of his names tattooed inside his middle finger, ring and little finger.

%MINIFYHTML86433c70b964e79d1ae7f02fa4171fe913% %MINIFYHTML86433c70b964e79d1ae7f02fa4171fe914%

Excited to show his new ink, Brooklyn took Instagram and shared a selfie of himself. Wearing a blue manicure, you can see him smiling at the camera with his newly tattooed hand in full screen. Their names join the sword tattoo that the aspiring photographer has on the front of his middle finger, as well as the 1975 numbers, which symbolize his father's year of birth.

This is not the first time that Brooklyn honors its brothers with some ink. On his elbow, he has tattooed "02 05 11,quot; to commemorate his birth years.