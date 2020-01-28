Brittany Vanderpump's bachelorette party ends in tears

This is not how Brittany Cartwright I expected her bachelorette party to end.
Jax Taylorthe bride is crying in this exclusive preview of tonight's new episode Vanderpump Rules. The video shows Brittany in Miami celebrating her bachelorette party with all her Pump rules Girlfriends when their party night gets worse.
"So, you're probably wondering how we ended up here. Let's start from the beginning." Stassi Schroeder Explains how to configure a rewind mount. Stassi says the group was partying in a Miami nightclub when something provoked Brittany. "And then all the VIP hosts come and they have this sign that says: & # 39; Don't do it, Brittany & # 39;. At first, Brittany was laughing at the signal, but then, because of Kristen, Brittany started thinking that it was a great elaborate setup that the club made to make fun of her and Jax. "
Cut to Kristen Doute telling Brittany at the club: "That's so tacky and so rude. It wasn't good that they did it tonight."
"And that's how we ended up here drunk, crying with our wedding dresses," Stassi adds as the ladies try to calm Brittany at her hotel.
"I have to listen to it every day, people tell me they don't like me, they don't like Jax, they don't want us together," Brittany shouts. "So the last thing I wanted was to come to my bachelorette party and have to go out and an f-king sign said: & # 39; Don't do it, Brittany & # 39;".
The future emotional girlfriend explains that the joke made her feel like a "piece of shit." Ariana Maddix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz Y Lala Kent everyone tries to convince Brittany that it was not personal, but she is too overwhelmed with emotion to hear them.
Watch the dramatic moment above!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., only in Bravo.
