Brittany Vanderpump's bachelorette party ends in tears

This is not how Brittany Cartwright I expected her bachelorette party to end.

Jax Taylorthe bride is crying in this exclusive preview of tonight's new episode Vanderpump Rules. The video shows Brittany in Miami celebrating her bachelorette party with all her Pump rules Girlfriends when their party night gets worse.

"So, you're probably wondering how we ended up here. Let's start from the beginning." Stassi Schroeder Explains how to configure a rewind mount. Stassi says the group was partying in a Miami nightclub when something provoked Brittany. "And then all the VIP hosts come and they have this sign that says: & # 39; Don't do it, Brittany & # 39;. At first, Brittany was laughing at the signal, but then, because of Kristen, Brittany started thinking that it was a great elaborate setup that the club made to make fun of her and Jax. "