Britain says Huawei will not be excluded from its 5G network

LONDON [Reuters] – Britain said on Tuesday it would not ban the use of equipment manufactured by Chinese technology giant Huawei on its new 5G high-speed wireless network, the clearest signal that a US campaign against the telecommunications company is failing .

Despite more than a year of intense lobbying by the Trump administration, which accused Huawei of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party that pose a threat to national security, the British government announced that it would allow the company to provide equipment in some parts of an upcoming … generation network that will be built in the coming years.

But by limiting Huawei's team to less critical parts of the new network, Britain also gave the Trump administration a partial victory that would allow it to assert that its message about the Chinese company had arrived.

The British decision was crucial in a broader struggle for technological supremacy between the United States and China. Britain, a key US ally, is the most important country so far to reject the White House warnings that Huawei is a Beijing instrument. Membership of Great Britain in the group of intelligence exchange countries "five eyes,quot;, which also includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand, gave the result an additional importance.