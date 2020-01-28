Britain says Huawei will not be excluded from its 5G network

LONDON [Reuters] – Britain said on Tuesday it would not ban the use of equipment manufactured by Chinese technology giant Huawei on its new 5G high-speed wireless network, the clearest signal that a US campaign against the telecommunications company is failing .
Despite more than a year of intense lobbying by the Trump administration, which accused Huawei of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party that pose a threat to national security, the British government announced that it would allow the company to provide equipment in some parts of an upcoming … generation network that will be built in the coming years.
But by limiting Huawei's team to less critical parts of the new network, Britain also gave the Trump administration a partial victory that would allow it to assert that its message about the Chinese company had arrived.
The British decision was crucial in a broader struggle for technological supremacy between the United States and China. Britain, a key US ally, is the most important country so far to reject the White House warnings that Huawei is a Beijing instrument. Membership of Great Britain in the group of intelligence exchange countries "five eyes,quot;, which also includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand, gave the result an additional importance.
Many countries have been caught between the United States and China in their Cold War technology. US officials have threatened to retain intelligence if countries do not prohibit Huawei, while Chinese representatives have warned about economic retaliation if they do.
