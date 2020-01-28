Brendan Rodgers frustrated by the "definitive penalty,quot; not given against Aston Villa | Soccer news

Dean Smith takes pride after Aston Villa beat Leicester 2-1 at Villa Park to secure a 3-2 overall victory in the Carabao Cup semifinal

















Brendan Rodgers says his team had no luck in the Carabao Cup semifinal

Brendan Rodgers lamented the "definitive penalty,quot; that was not awarded as his Leicester team lost to Aston Villa in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Nakamba's wonderful arm rose when he blocked James Maddison's shot but, despite a VAR control, no penalty was imposed and the night ended in disappointment for Leicester.

Trezeguet scored at the time of detention to give Villa a 2-1 victory at night and a 3-2 victory together to take his team to Wembley, and leave Rodgers frustrated.

"I thought we had a clear handball that seemed like a definitive penalty," he told Sky Sports. "So I am absolutely gutted by my players because they put a lot in the game."

"Especially coming from behind and playing with that composure, scoring a very good goal, and at the end of the game it seemed that only one team was going to win it."

Highlights of the semifinal of the Carabao Cup of Aston Villa on Leicester

"But we disconnected from a center and then the boy enters the back post and scores. So yes, it is difficult to take because in both games I felt we were the best team."

"We played with good control, good composure in the game and created opportunities. I thought we were excellent (but) the goalkeeper has made some outstanding saves."

"Congratulations to Aston Villa. They passed and we have to keep going."

Rodgers' disappointment was contrasted by Dean Smith's joy of leading his children's club to a Wembley final against Manchester City or Manchester United.

Dean Smith could not hide his emotions after the victory over Leicester

"I have composed now," he said later. "I certainly got carried away when we scored that goal."

He also had words of praise for his goalkeeper, as well as for his two Egyptian substitutes, the scorer Trezeguet and the man who crossed him for him, Ahmed Elmohamady.

"We are indebted to Orlan Nyland, who made three saves from the beginning," he added.

"I thought that in the second half we were a bit unlucky in conceding a goal, but we showed character and had a goal in Egypt at the end."

"We have a proud history in this competition, so if we can lift this trophy for the sixth time as a club, it would be a very proud man."