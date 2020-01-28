Brad Pitt receives so much love for the name tag humbly at the Oscars lunch

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Twitter users are excited about the actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; after being proudly seen using a name tag even though almost everyone already knows who he is.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt He has just won the Internet again with his humble gesture at the Oscar nominees' 2020 lunch at the Dolby Theater on Monday, January 27. The 56-year-old actor was photographed with a name tag despite being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

The name tag listed his name and his nomination for the actor in a supporting role for his interpretation of the double-risk Cliff Booth in "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor is proud to put the name tag in the pocket of his taupe suit while other Oscar nominees like Leonardo Dicaprio Y Charlize Theron He didn't wear his.

People quickly took Twitter to react to this and mostly love Brad's sense of humor. "I've never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life. We know who you are Brad Pitt!" One wrote. Another reacted in a similar way: "#BradPitt with a label with the name of the lunch #Oscars is very funny".

A third user tweeted: "I love how Brad Pitt channeled an intern in his first networking event and used a NAME TAG tag at #OscarsLuncheon, where 100% of people would know who he was." Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote: "I love that Brad Pitt carried a name tag at the Oscar nominees' lunch today." Another jokingly commented: "The label with the name of Brad Pitt at the Oscars lunch deserves its own Oscar."

Brad has created headlines after his appearance at awards events. Earlier this month, it became one of the most commented topics on Twitter after his speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for making a "Titanic"Prank his co-star" Once Upon a Time "Leonardo DiCaprio.

Praising "The reborn"Star, he said," He is a whole star. He's a gentleman and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you. "Then he added:" Even so, I would have shared the raft, "referring to the long debate about whether Leo's Jack could have fit in the door with Kate WinsletRose in the James Cameron movie.

Later, on January 19, he returned to attract attention with his sweet reunion with his ex-wife. Jennifer Aniston Behind the scenes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two were seen having a brief interaction while congratulating each other on their respective victory that night.