Brad Pitt proudly wore a name tag, and nothing has been so pure

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Brad Pitt I assumed it was just your average Joe.

Yes, while attending the annual Oscar lunch on Monday, the always humble movie star chose to proudly wear a name tag in the chest pocket of her brown suit. Used as a badge of honor, the poster listed his nickname, of course, and his Actor nomination in a supporting role in the next Oscar 2020 Awards.

At the noon celebration, Pitt made sure to work in the room, chatting with his fellow nominees. Cynthia Erivo and CEO of the Academy Dawn hudson. And while Leonardo Dicaprio Y Charlize Theron They also attended, and without proper identification, it was that name tag so pure that it really stole the show. #BradPitt with a name tag at lunch #Oscars is very funny " tweeted in user. Additional other"I love that Brad Pitt carried a name tag at the Oscar nominees lunch today."