Brad Pitt proudly wore a name tag, and nothing has been so pure

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Brad Pitt I assumed it was just your average Joe.
Yes, while attending the annual Oscar lunch on Monday, the always humble movie star chose to proudly wear a name tag in the chest pocket of her brown suit. Used as a badge of honor, the poster listed his nickname, of course, and his Actor nomination in a supporting role in the next Oscar 2020 Awards.
At the noon celebration, Pitt made sure to work in the room, chatting with his fellow nominees. Cynthia Erivo and CEO of the Academy Dawn hudson. And while Leonardo Dicaprio Y Charlize Theron They also attended, and without proper identification, it was that name tag so pure that it really stole the show. #BradPitt with a name tag at lunch #Oscars is very funny " tweeted in user. Additional other"I love that Brad Pitt carried a name tag at the Oscar nominees lunch today."
While we cannot guarantee that it will bring the accessory to the February awards ceremony, one thing is certain: if you win, your speech will be worthy of your own trophy.
Just look at the golden balloons from the beginning of this month. While accepting your prize for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, the 56-year-old star made fun of co-star DiCaprio ("would have shared the raft,quot;) and made fun of his own love life. "I want to greet my friends because, hey, they are back in the Ozarks," he said. "I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't because any woman I'm with, they say I'm dating. It would be awkward, okay. Thank you."
And we can't forget the SAG Awardswhere he met with ex Jennifer Aniston and the world spun off its axis. Always his most charming being, he once again mocked himself when talking about his role. "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part," he told the audience while he was on stage to collect his prize. "A guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It was a big exaggeration."
Brad Pitt
The man of the hour has arrived! Just out of his SAG Awards, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star prepares for the Oscar weekend.
Cynthia Erivo
Don't be green with envy, now! the Harriet Star looks more than the red carpet ready for the next Academy Awards.
Laura Dern
The actress nominee in a supporting role shows her support for Marriage history at the annual lunch.
Robert de Niro
Hollywood legend! The star of list A shows its support for this year's nominees.
Greta Gerwig
Beautiful! the Little woman The writer arrives in style to the event full of stars with Gucci.
Charlize Theron
Two weeks left for the Oscars, the Bomb Star is more than happy to celebrate his latest movie. Today's look with Christian Dior was designed by Leslie Fremar.
Leonardo Dicaprio
He is here! the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.
Renee Zellweger
Judy has arrived! The actress nominated in a leading role smiles at the cameras before entering.
Florence Pugh
The actress nominee in a supporting role celebrates the success of Little woman while using Monse.
Kathy Bates
The actress nominated in a supporting role shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.
Quentin Tarantino
Once upon a time … in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.
