Brad Pitt has jokes! The world-famous actor uses a name tag for the Oscars lunch

Is there really anyone on planet Earth who doesn't recognize Brad Pitt the moment they see him? Although he is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and has been for almost three decades, Pitt hilariously decided to use a name tag while visiting his fellow Oscar-nominees at the Oscar nominees' 2020 lunch on Tuesday.

Pitt has been crushing him during the awards season so far for his performance in Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time … in Hollywood. The 56-year-old actor has already won the Golden Globe, a Critic’s Choice Award and a SAG Award for his role as Cliff Booth specialist alongside actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Pitt is also the favorite to win the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Even so, Pitt decided to put a name tag in his jacket chest pocket during lunch at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, despite the fact that other A-listers chose not to participate. The actor proudly wore the label with his name while mixing and dining with lunch guests, including his companion nominated Cynthia Erivo.

Pitt's sense of humor has been in full display during his acceptance speeches this award season. When he accepted the SAG Award, he joked about adding the trophy to his Tinder profile, but then told him Extra I wasn't even sure how the application works.

"No, I'm not in that (Tinder)," he said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he received the Maltin Modern Master Award. "I'm not even sure how it works. I just thought it was fun to say."

Pitt also joked about his love life by accepting the Golden Globe, while his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston watched from the crowd.

"I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't because anyone I stand next to says I'm dating and that would be awkward," Pitt joked.

Your role in Once upon a time … in Hollywood It is Pitt's second collaboration with Tarantino. They worked together in 2009 Inglorious Bastards, and Pitt received an SAG Award with his castmates for his exceptional ensemble.

If Brad Pitt wins the Oscar this year, it will be his first Academy Award for acting. His producer Plan B Entertainment took home the Best Film Award 12 years of slavery in 2014. And, Pitt has been previously nominated for his performances in 12 monkeys, MoneyballY The curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards It airs live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.



