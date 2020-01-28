Boyz's new star Ben J: & # 39; Tinashe is a tramp A ** B * tch !! & # 39;

Boyz's new member, Ben J, is still upset that Tinashe allegedly separated the group, calling her "bum ass b * tch,quot; during a recent session with DJ Vlad.

Tinashe, who was dating Legacy at the time of the group's breakup, blamed her in the past for basically not doing enough to stop the breakup (as if it were her fault), but even in 2020, she still holds a grudge.

"That legacy nigga is not fucking me." I can't get him to be part of the group. I don't know how you are going to bring it here to do this interview. "Ben J responded when Vlad discussed a possible interview with the group.

"He pretended he had a shit, a … what they call, a stomach virus. It was food poisoning, but that was just nonsense because Tinashe told him how, & # 39; that shit is childish. Don't do that Don't do this. I wanted to stay with Tinashe and work on her career. "

He continues: "The legacy is a big part of why Tinashe is who she is. She produced, like, her entire first project. You know what I say and filmed all her videos and she didn't give her credit. You know what I'm saying, I'm Like & # 39; bruh, that's disgusting, how do you leave your group for this wanderer? & # 39;

So, Ben J has not yet overcome everything.

Watch the clip below.