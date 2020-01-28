Boyz's new star Ben J: & # 39; Tinashe is a tramp A ** B * tch !! & # 39;

Boyz's new member, Ben J, is still upset that Tinashe allegedly separated the group, calling her "bum ass b * tch,quot; during a recent session with DJ Vlad.

Tinashe, who was dating Legacy at the time of the group's breakup, blamed her in the past for basically not doing enough to stop the breakup (as if it were her fault), but even in 2020, she still holds a grudge.

"That legacy nigga is not fucking me." I can't get him to be part of the group. I don't know how you are going to bring it here to do this interview. "Ben J responded when Vlad discussed a possible interview with the group.

