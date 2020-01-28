Boris Johnson approves the role & # 39; limited & # 39; for the Huawei 5G plan | UK news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided that Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building the UK's 5G mobile network.

In doing so, however, he risks the wrath of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who pressured him to keep Huawei out.

The United States suspects that the Chinese government could use Huawei's role in next-generation communications to steal secrets.

Nadim Baba from Al Jazeera reports live from London. Simon Lacey, former vice president of Huawei Technologies in Shenzhen and professor of international trade at the University of Adelaide, joins us live from Adelaide via Skype to analyze the latest updates.