Bobby Deol shares a selfie with his son Aryaman Deol

When Bobby Deol celebrated his 51st birthday yesterday, his B-town friends gave the actor some sincere wishes and love on social media. While Bobby was overwhelmed with all that worship, he shared a selfie with his son Aryaman directly from New York.

Bobby, who flew to New York to be with his son on his birthday, shared his feelings along with a photo he titled: “There is no better way to celebrate my 51st birthday than with all your warm wishes. I am very grateful for your unconditional love for my family and for me. ”

Bobby can be seen posing with his handsome son in the picture, which is clicked on the backdrop of the impressive New York skyline. Wonderful, isn't it?